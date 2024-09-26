75 percent pass rate recorded as GFF referees undergo fitness tests ahead of 2025 FIFA nominations

Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:36 AM
Kaieteur Sports – A 75 percent pass rate was recorded as 20 referees from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), including eight females, recently participated in a rigorous fitness test, a critical step in meeting FIFA’s nomination criteria for 2025. The test, aimed at assessing physical endurance and agility, forms part of the international body’s requirements for referees aspiring to achieve FIFA certification.
Conducted in alignment with FIFA’s standards, the fitness test saw a strong participation rate, with the referees demonstrating their dedication to meeting international benchmarks.
According to Lenval Peart, the GFF’s Head Referee, the test is more than just a requirement— it’s a reflection of the referees’ commitment to maintaining top-tier fitness levels throughout the year.
“The fitness test is part of FIFA’s criteria, which is essential for the 2025 nomination for referees,” Peart shared. He emphasized that this test is not a one-off occurrence but part of a consistent regimen to ensure referees are in peak physical condition. “This test is mandatory and happens at least three times per year, with random fitness checks. We have a 75 percent pass rate,” he added. He added that the high participation—especially among female referees— reflects the GFF’s drive toward inclusive development within the sport.
In tandem with the fitness test, Peart has embarked on a vital refereeing workshop in Trinidad, hosted by CONCACAF, to foster knowledge exchange and strengthen the region’s officiating standards. Taking place from 24 to 26 September 2024, the workshop serves as a crucial platform for capacity building and professional development. Peart expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, underscoring the workshop’s importance for his professional growth and the development of refereeing in Guyana.
“I am immensely enthusiastic about this workshop; it’s a fresh initiative from CONCACAF, and it’s always gratifying to be a part of history,” Peart remarked. The workshop will focus on exchanging crucial insights and information that will empower Member Associations to lead their refereeing departments with renewed vigour and purpose in the coming years. “I intend
Guyana Football Federation to acquire crucial insights and information from the heads of referees from other Member Associations, who have been in positions of authority for longer than I have,” Peart noted, highlighting the learning opportunities he aims to capitalise on.
Peart also stressed the broader strategy behind this initiative, explaining the vital role of referees in the success of the sport. “This head of refereeing workshop represents a vital component of our broader strategy to elevate refereeing standards across our region. As the individual responsible for overseeing the training, education, and development of referees, instructors, and assessors, this workshop is instrumental to the success of our overall goals,” Peart stated.
Upon his return to Guyana, Peart plans to channel the knowledge gained at the workshop into elevating the standards of refereeing within the GFF. “I will utilise the knowledge to empower and elevate the standards of our refereeing,” he affirmed. Peart’s leadership in this initiative aligns with the GFF’s broader goals of continuous improvement and capacity building within all levels of football officiating.
With ongoing efforts to maintain physical readiness and enhance professional skills, the GFF referees are positioning themselves to not only meet FIFA’s stringent criteria but also to make significant contributions to football’s growth in Guyana and the region.
