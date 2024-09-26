$1.3B for Phase 2 of new CHPA office

Kaieteur News – Phase two of the Office Building for the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), the government will cost some $1.3 billion.

This is according to the total account of the three contracts awarded for phase two of the project at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. Information obtained from its website, NPTAB revealed that phase two will be done in three lots. The contracts awarded for these lots are as follow: Mac Junior International (Lot 1) – $681,938,950; Mac Junior International (Lot 3) – $274,322,400; and N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Service & Electrical Supply (Lot 2) – $347,023,523, taking the total cost to $1,303,284,873.

This publication previously reported that some $570 million was already awarded for the completion of phase one of the project. It was reported that in 2022, the NPTAB had awarded a $570,068,709 contract to Aika General Construction & Hardware Supplies Inc. to execute phase one of the project.

Situated at Houston, along the Mandela to Eccles Highway, East Bank Demerara (EBD), the new complex will comprise two buildings – one designated to host the ministry’s secretariat, and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), while the other will serve as the headquarters for the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Reporting on the progress of the project, the Housing Ministry in March this year stated that the contract sum for the five-storey building complex stands at $570 million, while an additional $171 million contract is in place for a central air conditioning system, taking the total to $741 million. Work on the project was paused for a few weeks due to a delay in construction materials, which has subsequently been resolved, the ministry reported at the time.

“I am pleased to say that the issue with materials has been cleared up and the contractor will move ahead with construction and by the first half of this year, the entire frame of the building will be completed and the other components by the end of the year,” Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said during his visit in March.

The Minister further explained that upon completion, all the Ministry’s departments that have been operating in separate buildings will be consolidated at the Houston location. He stated that this centralized approach aims to streamline services, sparing individuals the inconvenience of visiting multiple offices for their transactions.

Additionally, the new facility is expected to provide a new level of comfort for staff as well as members of the public. Minister Croal also highlighted other amenities, such as adequate parking for staff and members of the public and a recreational facility for staff.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves at the same visit had mentioned that members of the public will be able to enjoy some amount of privacy and comfort when transacting their business.

Kaieteur News understands that the new facility will house in excess of three hundred and twenty (320) staff members and is being constructed on a plot of land measuring approximately 214’ x 407’ (2 acres). The building measures approximately 150 ft in length x 105 ft in width and is designed with a parking area catering to over 100 vehicles.