Woman freed of killing husband

Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight-year-old Lisa Halley formerly of Swan, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, was freed on Tuesday of a manslaughter charge which alleged that she killed her husband, Dailson Halley.

The charge alleged that Halley on July 29, 2017 unlawfully killed her husband at Lot 30 Queen Street, Kitty. The woman was freed by High Court Judge Peter Hugh due to insufficient evidence. She was represented by attorney-at-law Damien DaSilva, while the State was represented by Mikel Puran.

DaSilva stated that he argued that the prosecution’s case, even at its strongest, would not lead a properly instructed jury to convict. As such, he requested that the case be dismissed without requiring the defence to present its case.

The lawyer argued that the prosecution failed to prove his client unlawfully caused the death of Dailson Halley, as they did not disprove the reasonable possibility that the accused acted in self-defence. He also noted that, while several witnesses were called, the prosecution’s case primarily relied on the testimony of an eyewitness and the accused’s caution statement given to the police after the incident.

Justice Hugh agreed with the defence’s no-case submission and instructed the jury to deliver a formal verdict of not guilty.

According to reports, the couple had been together for some time and had two children. During that time, Lisa Halley had been frequently abused. The man would, reportedly, force his wife into prostitution and would usually take away whatever cash she made. However, on Friday, the 29th July at Queen Street, Kitty during an argument, the woman stabbed her husband. The man had reportedly armed himself with a knife and threatened to kill her. Halley managed to gain control of the knife and used the knife to stab him.

The injured man was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed.