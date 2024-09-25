Latest update September 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Team Guyana dominates at Archery CDC

Sep 25, 2024 Sports

President of the Jamaican Olympic Committee Mr. Christopher Samuda (in black and white striped shirt), President of Archery Guyana Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (in blue), Asst. Secretary-General of Archery Guyana Mr. Ryan McKinnon (far right in white) and on his left Secretary-General of Archery Guyana Mr. Nicholas Hing flanked by team members and supporters.

6th Caribbean Development Archery Championships 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Team Guyana has once again done Archery Guyana proud at the 6th Caribbean Development Championships, which was held in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, from September 19-22, 2024. Seven countries competed, namely; Jamaica, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and the USA.

The Ranking rounds were held on Friday, September 20 and the following are the ranking scores for the men: Mehandra Chatargum 636, Jeewanram Persaud 619, Faraad Gani 606, Saifullah Gani 606, Gregory McKoy 605, Teemahall Lall 530, Richard Dookie 492, Saeed Karim 483, Alec Simmons 460 and Afzal Karim 424.

The women’s ranking scores are: Juanita Persaud 627, Melesa Ramnaraine 600, Roshini Boodhoo 559, Fatima Gani 552, Julie-Ann Williams 502, Karin Toppin 425, Naudia Maraj 415, Nataliya Pollard 408 and Theresa Jaikishun-Deoroop 306.

The elimination matches were held on Saturday, September 21, which saw some very exciting matches with the archers aiming for the top brackets in the medal matches for the following day at the Plantation Cove venue.

Members of the Guyana team in action.

The semi-final and final matches were played on Sunday with more excitmentt as there were surprises and upsets among archers shooting for the gold.

A Special award was presented to World Archery Americas Development Committee Chair, Mr Philip Graves for his tireless commitment to the Caribbean Development Championships, and to archery.

Also receiving gifts of recognition from the Jamaican Archery Association were the head coaches from each country.

While Team Jamaica took a larger medal count: 25 (8 gold, 12 silver & 5 bronze), Guyana won a total of 23 medals; 15 gold, 5 sliver and 3 bronze, with the most gold medals awarded to Guyana in the entire competition. Last year’s Recurve Mixed Team power couple Jeewanram Persaud and Roshini Boodhoo took the gold again in this year’s Mixed Team matches, as did last year’s Barebow Mixed Team of Teemahall Lall and Nataliya Pollard.

Trinidad & Tobago followed with a total of 13 medals (7 gold, 3 silver & 3 bronze). The British Virgin Islands took a total of 7 medals (2 gold, 2 silver & 3 bronze), Bahamas’ medal total was 6 (3 gold, 1 silver & 2 bronze), Barbados followed with 5 (4 silver & 1 bronze), and USA 2 (2 gold medals)

Guyana and Jamaica archers during the contest.

Additionally, in the mixed teams where archers from 2 different countries were paired, Jamaica & Guyana won silver, Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago won bronze, and Guyana and Barbados won bronze.

President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon expressed her immense pride in Guyana’s representation in Jamaica with such an incredible success. According to her, every one of the participants from various affiliated clubs in Guyana performed to their best. “They brought their very best to the field, and it is their talent, dedication, and perseverance that truly made this tournament special. Without their commitment, countless hours of training, and perseverance through all obstacles, none of this would have been possible. I am reminded of how far we’ve come from 2018 when Archery Guyana hosted the inaugural Level 1 coaching seminar. The global pandemic may have slowed us down for a couple of years, but within five years, despite the downtime, here we are on the international stage, coming home with a very shiny collection of medals.”

The Guyanese archers impressed all who saw them compete and demonstrated true sportsmanship towards their fellow competitors while making friends at the same time.

The Team was led by the following officials: Nicholas Hing – Chef-de-Mission/Head Coach, Saeed Karim – Team Logistics Coordinator/Archer, Roshini Boodhoo – Team Manager/Archer, Jeewanram Persaud – Coach/Archer, Juliana Rickhee – Team Support Coordinator, Shrikanta Deoroop – Team Photographer.

Archery Guyana remains committed to fostering the development of its athletes and raising the profile of the sport both locally and internationally. The federation is grateful for the support of its affiliates, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the National Sports Commission, the Guyana Olympic Association, Guyana Beverages Inc., World of Flowers and the Guyanese public and the media.

The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana wishes to extend a massive thank you to World Archery Americas, the Jamaican Archery Federation, the organisers and volunteers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure everything ran smoothly. A special commendation is extended to Coach Phil Graves – his leadership and expertise have been pivotal in making this event what it is, and his commitment to the development of archery in our region has been invaluable.

Team Guyana dominates at Archery CDC

