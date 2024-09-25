Man found dead in Bartica home

Latest update September 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of a 56-year-old labourer was found, on Tuesday, lying face down with wounds at the bottom of the stairs of his home, located at Lot 37 Seventh Avenue, Bartica.
The dead man has been identified as, Rushik Ramkarran, also known as ‘Crushal.’
Police reported that Ramkarran, 33-year-old niece of First Avenue, Bartica, reported to police that Ramkarran who is allegedly an alcoholic and drug addict had not been seen in several days. Subsequently, police ventured off to Ramkarran’s home, where ranks found the door, which was the only entrance into the house via the stairs, bolted from the inside and a reddish substance (suspected to be blood) was observed flowing down the stairs (steps). As such, ranks prised open the door and the body of the deceased was found.
The man’s body was examined and a wound was observed on the head, with blood visible on the face. The body was transported to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. “Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the deceased may have fell from the top of the stairway, hitting his head in the process. Further investigation ongoing,” police reported.
