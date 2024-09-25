Leonora nightclub double-murder file sent to DPP for advice

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is preparing a file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice as it relates to the charge that should be laid against two men accused of killing two others last Saturday outside a night club at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The suspects have been identified as, Terry Thorman, a resident of Leonora, WCD and Alex Amsterdam, called ‘Mario’, a 28-year-old Security Guard. Dead are 30-year-old Kalameeden Nasir, who resided at Lot 1 Stewartville, WCD and 25-year-old Arvinda Roopram of Lot 52 Stewartville, WCD.

On Monday around 18:50hrs, Thorman turned himself in at the Leonora Police Station in the presence of his attorney. Following that, ranks informed him of the double murder allegation against him, and he was then cautioned. Thereafter police stated that Thorman reportedly told ranks, “I have nothing to do with the death of those two men”. Police further reported, “Also, he declined to give a written statement. He was arrested and placed into custody, pending further investigation.”

Kaieteur News reported that the stabbing occurred at 02:50hrs on Saturday after a heated argument between the victims and the suspects which resulted in a scuffle. During the scuffle, Roopram received several stab wounds to his body while Nasir was stabbed once in his upper abdomen. Amsterdam received one stab wound in his upper abdomen, while Thorman made good his escape from the scene in an unknown direction. Nasir and Roopram were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by ranks of the Anti-Crime Patrol, where they were examined by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival.

Amsterdam was also taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor and later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is a patient under police guard. His condition is listed as critical.

Police said that the scene was processed and a black-handle ‘Rambo’ knife was recovered. “Several persons were questioned and useful information received as investigations continue,” police stated.