Kendall’s Union Cricket Club benefits from cricket balls through Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports – Kendall’s Union Cricket Club of No.19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice is the latest to benefit from this joint initiative between Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. They were the recipient of two boxes of red cricket balls, one of which was handed over recently and the other to follow.

At a simple ceremony held recently, Galina Hitnarine, club representative, was thankful for the support. This project is also pleased to be part of its development and the balls are to be used for the junior cricket programme only. Beharry, a former member of the club and a former resident of the community, is impressed with the effort of club president Albert Budhoo and his team and the project will continue to provide support when possible.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, one set of stumps and bails, two trophies, twenty seven pairs of cricket shoes, thirty three pairs of batting pads, thirty five cricket bats, one floppy hat, thirty two pairs of batting gloves, twenty five thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, twelve cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber glass bat, thirteen boxes of white cricket balls, three boxes of red balls and twenty eight footballs. In addition to the above, gear worth more than $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, eighty six young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash, seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty three bats, three boxes, six helmets, thirty one pairs of cricket shoes, twenty pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty four pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves, two sets of stumps and bails.

Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T-Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shamar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each) and Kendall’s Union Cricket Club with two boxes of red balls.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.