Construction of Tabatinga Secondary School to cost $182M

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian community of Tabatinga in Lethem, Region Nine will soon get a secondary school building which will be constructed for the sum of $182,360,608.

The project which went out to tender through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development was awarded on Friday to contractor QA Civil Works, following the national bidding process at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

QA Civil Works was among 13 bidders that submitted bids for the project which was estimated to cost $198 million.

The Tabatinga Secondary School is one of four new secondary schools the government intends to build in the Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo region this year.

It was also reported that the construction of the secondary schools will ease the overcrowding at St. Ignatius Secondary, while closing the primary tops in the other communities to provide students with the opportunity to have better access to learning.

In addition to Tabatinga, in Region Nine, a new secondary school will be constructed at Nappi, Maruranau and Massara Villages along with the ongoing construction of Karasabai Secondary School.

Kaieteur News understands that across the hinterland regions, a total of 16 secondary schools will be constructed.

In Region One, five secondary schools will be constructed; in Region Six, there will be one; in Region Seven two schools; and in Region Eight, three schools will be constructed. Tenders have been issued for the majority of the projects. Construction of some of the schools has started.

This newspaper reported too that the government has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education.

The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education.

To achieve this, the Ministries of Education and Local Government have since moved to have several secondary schools constructed across the country.