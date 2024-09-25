CDB, UK and Govt of Dominica launch major climate-resilient road project

Kaieteur News – September 20, 2024, marked a significant milestone in Dominica’s journey towards climate resilience with the

groundbreaking ceremony for the Loubiere to Bagatelle Road Rehabilitation Project – Phase 1: Loubiere to Grand Bay Road.

The project, valued at approximately US$49.2 million, is co-financed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of the United Kingdom through the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF).

In a press release the CDB said this transformative infrastructure initiative will significantly improve road safety and climate resilience along the Loubiere to Grand Bay corridor, benefiting over 6,000 residents from nearby communities. The project will also address critical needs such as reducing travel times, improving access to services, and creating economic opportunities, particularly for farmers and fisherfolk who rely on the road for market access.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs. Therese Turner-Jones, Acting Vice President of Operations at CDB, commended Dominica’s Government for its dedication to climate resilience and disaster preparedness. “This project is a critical part of Dominica’s broader strategy to enhance its infrastructure resilience and reduce vulnerability to natural disasters.

At CDB, we are proud to partner with the Government of Dominica and the United Kingdom to make this ambitious vision a reality. The Loubiere to Grand Bay Road will not only improve connectivity but also enhance the lives of residents, providing them with safer, more efficient access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets.

In our discussions with the Government of Dominica, we stressed the importance of community involvement—listening to the needs of residents and road users and making sure safety is part of that discussion, including for women and girls. One important innovation will be the use of a Road Asset management System to better plan maintenance interventions across the country.”

The project is a significant demonstration of the commitment of the United Kingdom to supporting Dominica’s long-term development and climate resilience goals. Mr. Malcolm Geere, Development Director for the Caribbean at the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) and UK Director to CDB, highlighted the UK’s ongoing assistance, stating that “The UK is proud to support the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Project through the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF).

This initiative strengthens Dominica’s economic and climate resilience while bringing tangible benefits to local communities. Our grant finance is responsibly and sustainably delivered, ensuring lasting development impact.”

Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, highlighted the project’s importance in the context of Dominica’s ambition to become a climate-resilient nation.

Adding that the partnership with CDB and the UK to realise the project extends beyond strengthening vital infrastructure. The road he stated is the gateway to success. The Prime Minister highlighted the planned trajectory of the nature isle, stating that while Dominica is moving forward partnerships are key. He encouraged both citizens and collaborators to join him on the country’s journey to build a resilient nation. The Loubiere to Grand Bay road once completed, will create safer, climate-resilient routes for citizens, improving access to social services and opportunities for thousands. The Loubiere to Bagatelle Road Rehabilitation Project aligns with Dominica’s Climate Resilience Recovery Plan 2020-2030, which aims to enhance the island’s capacity to withstand and recover from natural disasters. The project includes the implementation of a Road Asset Management Strategy and a Gender-Responsive Road Safety Awareness Strategy, ensuring that road improvements are inclusive and sustainable.

The UK is contributing approximately £26 million (USD 32.9 million) to the project through UKCIF, with CDB administering the funds. The successful completion of the project will mark a significant step forward in Dominica’s ongoing efforts to build climate resilience and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.