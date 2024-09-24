Trio charged with attempted murder, assault and unlawful wounding

Kaieteur News – Two sisters and the boyfriend of one of the sisters appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face charges related to attempted murder, assault, and unlawful wounding against each other.

The sisters, Onecia Warrick, a 24-year-old unemployed woman, and Maryann Allicock, a 32-year-old food vendor, were charged with attempting to commit murder against Rondell Dowding.

Dowding, a 36-year-old food vendor and Allicock’s boyfriend, was charged with unlawful wounding and assault causing bodily harm against the sisters.

The incident occurred on September 1, 2024, at their home located at Lot 3421 Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

According to police statements, around 01:30 hrs, Dowding and Allicock were at home in their bedroom when Dowding approached Allicock to have intercourse and she denied him.

This denial led to an argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Hearing the commotion, Warrick exited her bedroom to investigate.

Upon witnessing the fight, she began recording the incident on her phone. It was at this moment that Dowding allegedly ran towards Warrick and attacked her with a knife he had retrieved from the kitchen, resulting in injuries to her finger.

Shortly thereafter, the sisters’ brother returned home and, upon hearing the disturbance, intervened to assist his sisters.

During the confrontation, Allicock, Warrick, and their brother allegedly restrained Dowding and began to beat and chop him about his body, causing him to sustain serious injuries, including deep wounds on his abdomen and anus.

The police were called to the scene, and Dowding was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted in critical condition and had to undergo emergency surgery. He was discharged four days later.

On September 19, both sisters and Dowding were arrested and subsequently charged with their respective offenses. Warrick and Allicock appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charges to them.

The sisters pleaded not guilty and were each granted $150,000 bail. The case was adjourned to October 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, Dowding appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where he also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted $50,000 for unlawful wounding and $35,000 for assault causing bodily harm.

As a condition of his bail, Dowding is prohibited from having any contact with the sisters and is scheduled to return to court on October 14 for further proceedings.