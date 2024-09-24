Miner on $100,000 bail for narco possession charges

Kaieteur News – A 46-year-old Bachelor’s Adventure resident Mark Ramdass was on Monday slapped with two charges of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking after he was found on Sunday to have both marijuana and cocaine, in a camp at Oku back dam.

Ramdass appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed to answer the charges to which he pleaded not guilty on both counts. He was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 for each charge and the matter was adjourned until October 28th 2024 for disclosure.

On September 23rd this publication reported that according to police, on Sunday around 02:00hrs, a team of ranks from Regional Division 7 went to the camp of 46-year-old Mark Ramdass at Oku Backdam. On their arrival, they found Ramdass asleep in his bed.

He was awakened and subsequently, a search was conducted in the camp where a black plastic bag which contained a bottle was discovered inside a pillowcase. Further examinations revealed that the bottle contained several rock-like substances which were suspected to be cocaine, along with a number of Ziploc packets containing seeds, leaves, and stems suspected to be cannabis. Ramdass was informed of the offence committed and cautioned, to which he replied, “Is me own, do a thing fo meh nah.” He was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where he was placed into custody and the suspected narcotics (cocaine and marijuana) weighed. They amounted to 5.4 grams of cocaine and 38.7 grams of marijuana.