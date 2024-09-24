Man who stabbed 9-year-old seven times in the neck remanded

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man was on Monday remanded to prison after being charged with unlawfully wounding a nine-year-old boy by stabbing him several times.

The accused Joshua Austin is accused of stabbing Justin Colley of Lot 353 Russel Street, Charlestown, Georgetown seven times in his neck on September 12, 2024 on Broad Street, Charlestown.

Austin, who lives at Lot 151 Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty. According to police statements presented in court, Austin and Colley are known to each other as they live in the same neighbourhood. On September 12, 2024, around 19:30 hrs, Colley was walking on Broad Street with his mother.

Austin, upon seeing the child became annoyed and allegedly stabbed Colley seven times in the neck with a pair of scissors. Colley was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police. As a result, Austin was arrested and later charged with the offence. The court was informed that Colley was discharged from the hospital seven days after the incident and is currently recovering at home.

During the court proceedings, when questioned by the Magistrate about his relationship with Colley, Austin claimed they are friends, stating, “He’s my friend; we all live in the same house.” The prosecutor objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offense committed against a child. Consequently, bail was denied, and Austin has been remanded to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on October 7, 2024.