‘Is me own, do a thing fo meh nah’ …miner caught with cocaine, ganja tells police

Kaieteur News- A Bachelor’s Adventure resident is now in custody after he has found with cocaine in his possession at a camp in Oku Backdam, Region Seven.

According to police, on Sunday around 02:00hrs, a team of ranks from Regional Division 7 went to the camp of 46-year-old Mark Ramdass at Oku Backdam. On their arrival, they found Ramdass asleep in his bed. He was awakened and subsequently, a search was conducted in the camp where a black plastic bag which contained a bottle was discovered inside a pillowcase. Further examinations revealed that the bottle contained several rock-like substances which were suspected to be cocaine, along with a number of Ziploc packets containing seeds, leaves, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Ramdass was informed of the offence committed and cautioned, to which he replied, “Is me own, do a thing fo meh nah.” He was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where he was placed into custody and the suspected narcotics (cocaine and marijuana) weighed. They amounted to 5.4 grams of cocaine and 38.7 grams of marijuana. He remains in custody pending charges.