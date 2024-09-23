Guyanese teams shine at 45th Chess Olympiad

– Three players gain chess titles

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Olympiad Chess teams delivered commendable performances at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad, held in Budapest, Hungary, which concluded on September 22, 2024.

Notable contributions came from Aditi Joshi, Sachin Pitamber, Loris Nathoo, and Anthony Drayton.

Fourteen-year-old Aditi Joshi (1535), competing in the Women’s category, achieved an impressive 7.5 points from 10 games, securing 6 wins, 3 draws, and only 1 loss. Joshi’s performance was remarkable, especially given her young age. The Queen’s College student demonstrated confidence and maturity well beyond her years, making her the youngest female Guyanese to earn the prestigious Woman FIDE Master title.

Sachin Pitamber (1715), also fourteen years of age, and competing in the Open Category, scored 5.5 points from 9 games. Pitamber, another rising star from Queen’s College, played consistently, securing 4 wins and 3 draws, while suffering only 2 losses. He has become the youngest Guyanese player to earn the Candidate Master title.

Veteran player Loris Nathoo (1786) ended on an impressive score of 3.5 out of 8, earning the Candidate Master title. His notable victories included defeating CM Yoboue Hermann Manan (2030) from the Ivory Coast and FM Soon Wei Yee (2219) from Brunei Darussalam, showcasing his experience and skill throughout the tournament.

FM Anthony Drayton (1964) contributed 3.5 points from 9 games on Board 2, with a standout draw against International Master Sameer Loay (2194) from Jordan in the second round.

Drayton went on to defeat CM Cottle (1804) from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, FM De Gondo (2045) from the Ivory Coast and FM Rodriguez (2002) from Puerto Rico. Drayton’s continued excellence and skill remain evident after years of high-level play.

The Olympiad Open team included Candidate Master Taffin Khan, FIDE Master Anthony Drayton, Loris Nathoo, Keron Sandiford, and reserve player Sachin Pitamber. CM Khan (2066), playing on the most challenging Board 1, scored 2 points from 9 games, including wins against St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ FM Enemchukwu (2001) and Cayman Islands’ Chinake Kudakwashe (1859). National Junior Champion Keron Sandiford secured two draws from 9 challenging games against St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Schneider (1486) and Sierra Leone’s Brian Adeshole Beckley (1814).

On the Women’s team, National Women’s Champion WCM Jessica Callender earned 1.5 points from 7 games, including wins against Grenada’s Chitan Bernel and Vanuatu’s Milfirer Ela. WCM Sasha Shariff gained 2.5 points from 10 games, with 1 win and 3 draws. Shariff’s victories included a win over Achazia from Grenada and draws with players from Equatorial Guinea, Vanuatu, and Mozambique’s Katina Efentakis (1650). Young Ciel Clement contributed 2 points with victories against her counterpart from Guernsey and Bermuda’s Olga Gontcharova (1567).

During the biennial world event involving close to 200 chess-playing nations, the Guyanese men’s team were matched with Hungary, Jordan, Palestine, Jersey, the Ivory Coast, Afghanistan, Brunei Darussalam, Sierra Leone, Puerto Rico and sister CARICOM nations St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Cayman Islands. Despite individual standout performances, the Guyana Open team finished 174th overall. The team won against St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3.5:0.5, the Cayman Islands 2.5:1.5, and the Ivory Coast 1:3.

The Guyana Women’s team came up against Denmark, Palestine, Grenada, Guernsey, Malta, the Bahamas, Equatorial Guinea, Vanuatu, Mozambique, Liberia and Bermuda. The team made significant progress by climbing to 145th in the world rankings. The women won against Grenada 4:0, Vanuatu 1:3 and Bermuda 2.5:1.5, and drew their matches with Guernsey and Equatorial Guinea.

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) commends the teams’ efforts, particularly those who earned new titles and improved their international ratings. The GCF notes that tournaments at this level are highly competitive and only ongoing training, study and dedication will accomplish improved results.

Overall, Guyanese chess players showcased their growing talent and potential on the international stage, highlighting the increasing strength of our chess community.

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) commends the efforts of both teams and expresses gratitude to President Irfaan Ali, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission for their continued support. The GCF also acknowledged the contributions of team captain CM Ronuel Greenidge, Grand Master Georg Mohr, and Head of Delegation CM Loris Nathoo.