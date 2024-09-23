Latest update September 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana’s first urban eco-lodge now ready to accommodate visitors

Sep 23, 2024 News

Guyana’s first state-of-the-art urban eco-lodges are now fully furnished and prepared to openly welcome and house visitors.

Exterior of the ecolodges

Exterior of the ecolodges

 

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the readiness of the 30 accommodations located at Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara on his social media this weekend.

Designed and engineered by DuraVilla Homes under the Ministry of Housing, the eco-lodges are made entirely of sustainably harvested building material from Guyana’s rich forestry.

The building material ensures a durable, well-insulated, appealing and environment-friendly oasis getaway for all those staying there. The ministry saw approximately 120 Guyanese women managing the execution of this revolutionary housing project.

Exemplifying modern hospitality, the eco-lodges feature comfortable amenities including a full-functioning air-conditioning system and spacious patios.

Inside, the naturally varnished interior is lined with stunning Guyanese paintings, truly immersing visitors in the vibrant beauty that is Guyanese culture.

When outside, visitors will be able to gaze at a glamorous sunset as they traverse expansive walkways lined with various species of vibrantly coloured plants.

The eco-lodges are strategically placed only a short distance away from the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. Moreover, upon the completion of the new four-lane Eccles to Great Diamond highway and new regional hospital on the East Bank corridor, occupants will benefit from close-range access to essential services.

With locally sourced building materials, 100 per cent Guyanese labour and a focus on promoting Guyanese culture, these eco-lodges embody the government’s commitment to expanding Guyana’s housing and tourism sectors to benefit citizens. (DPI)

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

President Cup: Olympic Kremlin does it again

President Cup: Olympic Kremlin does it again

Sep 23, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – It was simply Deja Vu at the Rising Sun Turf Club as Olympic Kremlin completed the double with a sensational win at the President Cup. The Slingerz Racing Stables horse, who...
Read More
Guyanese teams shine at 45th Chess Olympiad

Guyanese teams shine at 45th Chess Olympiad

Sep 23, 2024

East Coast Aash décor take the lead in the BMC O50s Tournament

East Coast Aash décor take the lead in the BMC...

Sep 23, 2024

Kings move top after win over Royals

Kings move top after win over Royals

Sep 23, 2024

Canada-based Guyanese Sahadeo Ramkhellwan blasts 147 not out for Rising Stars in CPSCL T20 tournament

Canada-based Guyanese Sahadeo Ramkhellwan blasts...

Sep 23, 2024

Canada-based Guyanese Dillon Heyliger bags 5-30 to help Canada beat Nepal in 50-over League 2 cricket 

Canada-based Guyanese Dillon Heyliger bags 5-30...

Sep 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]