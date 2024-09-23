Guyana’s first urban eco-lodge now ready to accommodate visitors

Guyana’s first state-of-the-art urban eco-lodges are now fully furnished and prepared to openly welcome and house visitors.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the readiness of the 30 accommodations located at Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara on his social media this weekend.

Designed and engineered by DuraVilla Homes under the Ministry of Housing, the eco-lodges are made entirely of sustainably harvested building material from Guyana’s rich forestry.

The building material ensures a durable, well-insulated, appealing and environment-friendly oasis getaway for all those staying there. The ministry saw approximately 120 Guyanese women managing the execution of this revolutionary housing project.

Exemplifying modern hospitality, the eco-lodges feature comfortable amenities including a full-functioning air-conditioning system and spacious patios.

Inside, the naturally varnished interior is lined with stunning Guyanese paintings, truly immersing visitors in the vibrant beauty that is Guyanese culture.

When outside, visitors will be able to gaze at a glamorous sunset as they traverse expansive walkways lined with various species of vibrantly coloured plants.

The eco-lodges are strategically placed only a short distance away from the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. Moreover, upon the completion of the new four-lane Eccles to Great Diamond highway and new regional hospital on the East Bank corridor, occupants will benefit from close-range access to essential services.

With locally sourced building materials, 100 per cent Guyanese labour and a focus on promoting Guyanese culture, these eco-lodges embody the government’s commitment to expanding Guyana’s housing and tourism sectors to benefit citizens. (DPI)