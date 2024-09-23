Paperless border management system for ports of entry – Jagdeo

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana is on a quest to implement paperless system by introducing blockchain technology in some of its agencies, as part of efforts to enhance cyber security.

Blockchain technology is renowned for its ability to maintain data integrity and prevent unauthorised modifications or tampering. It makes it difficult for someone to falsify or tamper with records. The technology is used widely to allow transparent information sharing within a business network. A blockchain database stores data in blocks that are linked together in a chain.

Speaking at his weekly press conference last week, Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo explained that work is done towards streamlining airport processes to enhancing healthcare systems. He explained, “We have a project that will make our airport paperless. And we’re hoping by the end of the year that this will happen, that we have an automated border management system that will pre-screen people; that would allow us to know long before people arrive in the country, who they are and their background that would allow people to online or through an app fill up all of the entry forms and customs declarations – everything online and that would be shared directly to the GRA (Guyana Revenue Authority).”

According to Jagdeo, the government is building out the digital infrastructure of the country, with the ultimate goal of improving the efficiency of public services and boosting economic output.

He noted that it is one of the main objectives is the development of Guyana’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Masterplan 2030.

The VP noted that the electronic identification card system (e-ID) will be used to implement the system. “The system will feature fingerprint verification, eliminating the need for traditional proof of address,” he said while clarifying that the system will not replace the current National Identification card.

The VP said Ministry of Health is working on designing and installing an Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. Moreover, he revealed that the ‘Safe Guyana’ Initiative will leverage technology to enhance public security and prevent criminal activities. Several Command Centres have been constructed to complement this project.

The VP noted too that the technology will prevent record tampering for personal gain, especially at the Lands and Survey and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC). “…Because we have had complaints about people in those places. Leases or prospecting, licenses are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. So, say if you apply in August and someone comes to apply for the same piece of land in September; I’m supposed to get it because I applied in August. Now the person, if they can disappear my record, then the person in September might get it,” he clarified.

The government may examine which other agencies will need this technology, following the implementation of the first phase, “particularly where records could be tampered with.”