Two men stabbed to death during brawl outside Leonora nightclub

Kaieteur News – Two men who resided at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD) were early Saturday morning stabbed to death during a brawl outside of a popular night club at Leonora, WCD.
Dead are 30-year-old Kalameeden Nasir, who resided at Lot 1 Stewartville, WCD and 25-year-old Arvinda Roopram of Lot 52 Stewartville, WCD.
Police identified the two suspects as Alex Amsterdam, called ‘Mario’, a 28-year-old Security Guard, and Terry (only name given).
The stabbing occurred at 02:50h after a heated argument between the victims and the suspects which resulted in a scuffle.
During the scuffle, Roopram received several stab wounds to his body while Nasir was stabbed once in his upper abdomen.
Amsterdam received one stab wound in his upper abdomen, while the second suspect made good his escape from the scene in an unknown direction. It is unclear if he is injured.
Nasir and Roopram were taken to the Lenora Cottage Hospital by ranks of the Anti-Crime Patrol, where they were examined by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival.
Amsterdam was also taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor and later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is a patient under police guard.
His condition is listed as critical.
Police said that the scene was processed and a black-handle ‘Rambo’ knife was recovered.
“Several persons were questioned and useful information received as investigations continue,” police stated.
