Sheriff Construction Inc. lone firm to bid for Kamarang Hospital project

Kaieteur News – Guyanese construction firm, Sheriff Construction Inc. was the lone bidder to submit its financial and technical proposal for the construction of the Kamarang Hospital in Region Seven.

This is according to information released by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office recently on its website.

The government of Guyana through the Ministry of Health issued a tender seeking bids to “design and build” the hospital.

In its tender document, the ministry stated that the Guyana Government has received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) towards the cost of the ‘Health Care Network Strengthening in Guyana’, and intends to apply part of the proceeds towards the project.

Kaieteur News understands that the Kamarang Hospital is expected to provide services of a level four hospital.

The hospital project which forms part of the government’s vision of providing a world-class healthcare to the citizens is set to offer services such as X—rays, CT scans, testing, and ultrasound among others.

It was reported that the US$97 million IDB loan Guyana secured in 2022 will be used to improve the health of the Guyanese population through increased access, quality, and efficiency of health services by improving health outcomes associated with low and high complexity procedures.

This will be done by expanding the capacity of strategic hospitals, by extending coverage of diagnostic, medical consultation, and patient management services, inclusive of the country’s hinterlands, through digital health; and by increasing the efficiency of the public health system, by strengthening key logistic, management, and support processes and inputs.

The project is also expected to target infrastructure improvement and expansion in seven priority hospitals, namely the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital (NARH) and the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), as well as four District Hospitals located in the hinterland (Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem).

Additionally, tenders have already been issued for the design and build of the Moruca, Kato and Lethem Hospital projects.