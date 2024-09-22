Pres. Ali talks up LCDS with King Charles III during recent visit to Scotland

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali met with His Majesty King Charles III in Scotland last week where the two held discussions concerning Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 Vision among other priorities.

In a release from the Office of the President (OP) on Saturday, it stated that in a series of high-level engagements facilitated by the King’s Foundation, the Head of State visited Scotland where he further advanced the country’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 agenda.

The visit comes after the King’s Foundation’s recent engagements in Guyana and President Ali’s recent announcement where he said that the Foundation would support the next phase of the LCDS, with a particular focus on sustainable urban development.

“His Excellency held a private, one-on-one meeting with His Majesty King Charles III, where they discussed their shared commitment to climate resilience, sustainable development, agriculture, and community-driven initiatives supporting vulnerable populations,” the Office of the President reported.

Speaking about that meeting with the King, President Ali related that the two spoke at length about their shared view for the world on the importance of cutting-edge sustainable development solutions.

“The King has been a long-term supporter of Guyana’s LCDS, which he has highlighted as a global example since it was launched in 2009. I am optimistic that we will work together as partners in the years ahead, especially with the new LCDS priorities – including sustainable urban development, biodiversity, and water management,” President Ali reported.

Reflecting on his visit also, the President mentioned that he believes there is a lot to learn from each other, and that Guyana can be an example for the Commonwealth on our new priorities, just as the country has been an example on forests for the past 15 years.

According to the OP, the Head of State had dinner with the King where he (President Ali) highlighted Guyana’s and the King’s Foundation’s work across the Commonwealth, including when they will meet next at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in a few weeks’ time.

During his visit, the President was able to tour facilities that provide critical support to local and vulnerable populations across Scotland. This included programs for unemployed youth, students, and individuals facing health challenges. Through this meeting, the President was able to focus on areas of education, innovation, and sustainability, and reflecting Guyana’s commitment to an inclusive and low-carbon future.

The Office of the President highlighted that the President toured STEM Workshops, Regenerative Agriculture Centre, Housing Initiatives, Green Space Urban Planning, and Textiles Workshops.

It was further related by the OP that the, “His engagements in Scotland reflect Guyana’s broader Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, which prioritizes sustainable growth and green development in partnership with global allies.”