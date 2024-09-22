Marian Academy, St Pius, Den Amstel among winners on opening day

Latest update September 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 22, 2024 Sports
Courts Optical Pee Wee U11 Schools Football Tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – Defending champions St. Pius Primary made a spectacular entrance into the 11th edition of the Petra-Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground. They dominated St. Mary’s Primary with a resounding 12-1 victory in their opening match yesterday.
The Pee Wee U11 Football Tournament, hailed as a key event on the school sports calendar, kicked off with thrilling action. Among the early winners were Potaro Primary, Marian Academy, Rosignol Primary, John the Baptiste Primary, Winfer Garden Primary, Enterprise Primary, and Den Amstel Primary.
Kendrick La Rose made tournament history by scoring the first goal against Redeemer Primary, converting a lofted cross to give Potaro an early lead in the opening match. Colton Telemaque later extended the advantage with a penalty, securing a 2-0 victory for Potaro by the end of the first half. Despite some strong play from Redeemer, Potaro’s defense held firm, closing out the game without conceding.
The clash between Marian Academy and Georgetown International Academy (GIA) was one of the day’s most exciting matchups. GIA’s captain scored a brilliant goal, putting his team ahead 1-0 with an athletic strike. However, Marian Academy’s Christian La Rose and Alexander Vasconcellos turned the game around with one goal each, clinching a 2-1 comeback win.
Rosignol Primary and St. John the Baptiste Primary also impressed on the first day. St. John the Baptiste dominated Genesis with a crushing 10-0 victory, powered by hat-tricks from Kriston Chandler and Kareme Welcome, along with two goals from Marcellus Evlis, and one apiece from Joel DeAndre and Samany Harrison. Rosignol Primary was equally commanding, defeating Smith Memorial 7-0 thanks to goals from Jaime Bourne (2), Adul Kadir (2), and Jeremiah McDonald (3).
Defending champions St. Pius Primary and Enterprise Primary racked up a combined total of 22 goals on the opening day. St. Pius cruised past St. Mary’s Primary 12-1, with goals from Jovanie Wright (4), Akeel Young (1), Roy Cassau (2), Emanuel Forte (2), Akeem Quintin (1), and Leon Crawford (2). Meanwhile, Enterprise secured a 10-0 win, led by Shine Arthur (4), Dontay Kowlessar (4), and Dazell Fernandes (2).
In another dominant display, Den Amstel Primary overwhelmed West Ruimveldt 5-0, courtesy of a brace from Kester Jacobs, and additional goals by Andrew Robin, Trevon Lewis, and Jamil Henry. Winfer Garden also celebrated a 2-0 victory over Tucville Primary.
The tournament is proudly sponsored by Courts Optical, with support from MVP Sports, Stena Drilling, and Sterling Products Limited. It is sanctioned by the Ministry of Education and endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.
