Kings book a place in Playoffs

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024…

(CPL) – Top of the table Barbados Royals played a match to forget in Providence as they scored 96/9 in a match that saw them well beaten by 7 wickets. St Lucia Kings putting in a swaggering display to secure a spot in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs.

The Royals elected to bat first upon winning the toss but Alzarri Joseph soon had them rueing that decision as he sent Quinton de Kock’s bails flying skywards with a delicious in-ducker that started the struggles from which the Royals never recovered.

Wickets fell steadily as Joseph and Roston Chase impressed with the ball in hand for the Kings, taking seven wickets between them as the Royals only just managed to bat out their overs – largely thanks to some lower order resistance from Keshav Maharaj and Maheesh Theekshana.

Johnson Charles was caught and bowled by Jason Holder as the Kings set about hauling in the total and secure the win that would see them book a place in the latter stages of the tournament. Faf du Plessis looked good for his 26 off 19 balls before attempting to open the shoulders to Maharaj and being stumped by de Kock, but in truth, the Kings never looked in any trouble.

Roston Chase and Tim Seifert made 39 and 21 respectively to knock off the runs with 37 balls remaining. Alzarri Joseph was duly awarded the Player of the Match award for laying the groundwork with his four wickets earlier in the piece.

It was an off day for the Royals who have looked imperious for most of the tournament so far. They’ll have to dust themselves down with the 2024 competition heading towards the final stages and a handful of teams seemingly hitting peak form at just the right time.