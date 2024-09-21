Support for greater Civic Involvement in Policy Making

Dear Editor,

Guyanese from both sides of the political aisle, including those who were involved in the struggle to deter electoral fraud in the 2020 elections, express scathing critique or criticism of the government for its limited or non-engagement of the public and particularly civic groups in policy making and decision making.

Many among those involved in the anti-rigging struggle express disappointment in aspects of contemporary governance. The government is lauded for its outreaches and taking government (governance) to the public, the far corners of the country, but is criticized for not ‘listening’ to the people, for not adopting the views of the public and for ignoring civic groups. This is not new. Successive governments have not been keen to consult civic society or the public and adopt their advice on matters. There has been a history of ignoring civic groups and dismissing their views on policies.

Guyanese, at home and in the diaspora, believe that civic associations and community NGOs, aside from direct outreaches, are the most effective means for the government to determine the views of the public on proposed policies and decisions. They are also the most effective entities to communicate the public’s position on varied matters and to influence government policy and decision making.

Since the government does not listen or pay heed to views of opposition parties, it is more likely that the government may pay attention to views of community groups or civic associations. And with voting institutionalized by ethnicity, it is extremely unlikely that voters will be wooed by a party with a leadership that does not look like or represent them as a race.

Thus, engaging civic groups are a better option through which to reach all sections of society, regardless of class, gender, ethnicity. The public urges community associations and other civic groups to become more active in evaluating governance and in educating or enlightening the public on government policies. And they also beseech the government to engage civic groups.

Civic participation (discussion, lobbying, social movements, volunteering, supporting a just cause, protests, etc.) all over the world is a fundamental pillar of democracy. Civic involvement speaks to the welfare of the public, representing their interests. Civic groups communicate people’s views on policies to the government. They allow people to express views through the organizations bypassing direct conversation with (criticism of) government and avoiding fearful consequences of free political speech. Civic Groups with a large following and or engaged in vigorous activism could influence policy and decision making that advances the welfare of the collective.

Robust civic engagement in many countries, not the least being USA, Canada, UK, India, is positively associated with improvements in governance and in the well-being of the public. The US Congress and parliaments of many countries consult the public before policymaking. Lobbyists influence policymaking as well.

Conversations with adults all over Guyana reveal that people believe that some type of civic participation is influential for positive change nationally, better governance, and taming of corruption. The public has cultivated a growing confidence in civic society’s ability to influence change. Government should have greater engagement with civic groups.

Yours sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram