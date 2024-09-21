Slingerz FC set for showdown with SVG national team

Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz Football Club is gearing up for an international challenge as they travel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for a two-match friendly against the island’s national football team on September 29 and October 2.

For St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the encounter with Slingerz FC will serve as vital preparation ahead of their crucial CONCACAF Nations League (League B) clash at home against El Salvador on October 10.

Slingerz FC president, Javed Ali, underlined the significance of the relationship between the two teams, noting that St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ players have made a lasting impact on his club’s history.

He highlighted the contributions of standout players Winslow McDowall, Jolanshoy McDowall, and Keith James, who were instrumental in helping Slingerz FC secure the inaugural Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League title in 2016.

“We’ve always maintained a close relationship with the players, who are highly respected in their country for their contributions to the national team,” Ali said.

This series of matches comes as part of Slingerz FC’s strategic preparation for the upcoming GFF Elite League season, with a broader goal of competing regionally in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Championship.

Having finished the recent Elite League season undefeated but narrowly missing out on the title, Ali sees this trip as an opportunity for growth, “Heading to St. Vincent allows us to expand our brand and showcase that Guyanese clubs can be well-organized, have a professional setup, and engage fans through merchandising.”

He added, “It also allows us to put our players on show, most of whom are either on the Golden Jaguars or the National set-up. I think it gives us a chance to also showcase Guyana’s football and to let people know that clubs like Slingerz FC exists locally.”

With 10 Slingerz FC players currently part of the Golden Jaguars set-up, Ali pointed out, “We consider this as an opportunity to help the GFF national programme as well, since we will be hosting Guatemala in Guyana. This match will give the players on our team, who might be part of the Golden Jaguars team for the October 11 match, a chance to be meaningfully engaged.”

The club is working closely with the GFF to ensure all necessary protocols are followed for the international fixtures.

Ali expressed gratitude to GFF President Wayne Forde for his support, noting that these matches align with the federation’s vision for developing the Elite League and football in Guyana.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines are currently second in their group in the Nations League, coming off a 1-1 draw with Bonaire and a 2-0 victory over Montserrat. Their back-to-back clashes with El Salvador in October (10 and 13) will be pivotal for their League B campaign.