PAHO and MSD launch project to improve maternal health in Latin America

Kaieteur News – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and MSD, known as Merck & Co. Inc., in the United States and Canada on Thursday launched a partnership to improve health care and maternal health outcomes for women and mothers in the Americas, one year after signing a letter of intent on a potential collaboration.

The project, “Responding to Obstetric Emergencies and Unintended Pregnancies 2024-2027,” addresses the urgent need to reduce preventable maternal mortality in the Americas region, particularly in Honduras and Peru. Despite earlier progress in lowering maternal mortality ratios (MMR), recent setbacks, including those caused by the pandemic, have reversed many gains. PAHO will lead this work, supported by a $1M grant from MSD through its MSD for Mothers initiative. “Multiple factors influence maternal mortality, including socioeconomic, cultural, educational, and environmental aspects,” Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Director, said. “I am confident that this project will contribute to improving maternal health care and outcomes for women and mothers in the Americas,” he added, according to a press release from PAHO.

Maternal health continues to be one of the biggest public health challenges in the Americas. Around 8,400 women die each year in Latin America and the Caribbean from complications related to pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. Most of these deaths are preventable. In 2020, there were 88 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, below the regional target of 30 deaths per 100,000 live births for 2030.

“We’re honored to take part in this unprecedented partnership with PAHO to help strengthen health systems and address the critical health needs of women across Latin America,” said Dr. Allison Goldberg, President, MSD Foundation and Executive Director, Social Business Innovation, MSD. “When we expand access to safe, high-quality care around pregnancy and childbirth, we set the foundation for women to have healthy futures, and for their children, families and communities to thrive for generations to come.”

The project will contribute to country efforts towards achieving the SDG target related to the reduction of MMR by focusing on two key areas: (1) preventing and reducing delays in recognizing obstetric emergencies by ensuring timely referrals and providing appropriate treatment; and (2) reducing unintended pregnancies and their health consequences. This work will involve both formal health services and the community, and has the potential to benefit more than 5,500 women in Honduras and more than 15,000 women in Peru, with wider indirect benefits for more than half a million women of childbearing age from both countries. Nearly 500 health professionals will also be trained to expand access to high-quality, equitable maternal health care.

MSD for Mothers is MSD’s global initiative to help create a world where no woman has to die while giving life. Applying MSD’s business and scientific resources, MSD for Mothers works with grantees and collaborators to improve the health and well-being of women during pregnancy, childbirth and the months after. MSD for Mothers is an initiative of MSD, known as Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, in the United States and Canada.