Opposition condemns police search of ‘Melly Mel’s’ mother home

Kaieteur News – The two main opposition political parties- Peoples National Congress Reform and Alliance For Change (AFC) have condemned the search carried out by police at the Eccles East Bank Demerara home of relatives of social activist, Melissa ‘Melly Mel’ Atwell.

The search has raised the question as to whether proper protocols were followed by the officer and Kaieteur News has been informed that a section of the high command of the Force was unaware of the search as well as the ranks and commander in the division. Atwell has been a vocal critic of the Guyana Government and in recent times, she has been at the forefront of exposing alleged acts of corruption involving senior government ministers and their relatives. In a Facebook post, following the search, she wrote: “My family is now the target of this government and the Guyana Police Force. Harassing and intimidating my 87-year-old grandmother suffering from dementia and my mother. Van load of police claiming how drugs does come to we through barrels and boxes. Doing everything to break me because I refusing y’all hush money. This God don’t sleep.”

In a statement issued Tuesday evening the AFC said: “we strongly denounce the intimidation tactics employed against Atwell’s family, which represent a disturbing erosion of civil liberties and the misuse of police powers. The AFC stands in solidarity with Melissa Atwell and her family during this troubling time and calls for a full, independent investigation into this incident. Those responsible for these unlawful actions must be held accountable.”

Furthermore, the AFC said” we urge the Guyana Police Force to respect the sanctity of private homes and adhere to the legal protocols enshrined in our constitution, which safeguard the rights of every citizen. The targeting of individuals, especially those who exercise their right to free speech, undermines the democratic fabric of our nation. The AFC reaffirms its commitment to justice, fairness, and the protection of all Guyanese, and we will continue to stand against any abuse of power or infringement of constitutional rights.”

For its part, the PNCR said the fact that the Force continues to execute instructions aimed to silence those like Ms. Atwell, who expose the corruption, malpractices and incompetence in the GPF and government officials, is further explicit evidence that the Force has been politicised and de- professionalised by the PPP regime.

“While this most recent act of victimisation by the GPF is unsurprising, as this is the modus operandi of their political master the PPP, the Force is urged to remember their mandate to investigate crimes committed by those in high office, and not to harass innocent Guyanese and their relatives. The PNCR calls on the Guyana Police Force to desist from targeting the relatives of Ms. Atwell

and all others who speak out against government corruption, executive lawlessness, and political and racial discrimination.”

In a press release following the raid, police said that the search was carried out between 16:10 and 17:00 hrs, by a team of ranks led by a gazetted officer, Assistant Superintendent, M. Singh. According to the police, the team acting on intelligence received, went to the home of Debbie Atwell where a search warrant was executed for narcotics. “Police searched the house and yard. However, while searches were conducted in the yard, police ranks observed a black plastic bag containing a transparent plastic (Ziploc) bag, which had a quantity of suspected cannabis, over the back concrete fence in the alleyway (next to some banana trees). The suspected cannabis was thereafter retrieved and taken to the Providence Police Station, where it was weighed and amounted to 27 grams. Additionally, the suspected cannabis is being processed for fingerprints. Investigations are continuing,” the release concluded.

Kaieteur News was told that police had received the alleged information of drugs over the weekend and it was until Monday, Officer Singh unbeknownst to the Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum and the officer-in-charge of operations went to the Court and obtained a search warrant for Atwell’s home. Kaieteur News was told by sources that it would appear that only Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram who is currently performing duties as ‘deputy commissioner’ in charge of administration was aware of the officer’s approach to the High Court for the search warrant. “There were several breaches in this operation, but it is left to be seen what will happen,” the source told this newspaper. In addition to the bypassing of the high command of the Force, Kaieteur News was told also that the Commander and ranks of the East Bank Demerara division were also unaware of the search.

Melissa Atwell, who resides in the United States of America (USA), is known for using her social media platform to expose alleged corruption within the government and highlighting various injustices. Her outspoken stance on social and political issues has garnered her a significant following. Last year, she lodged a “transnational complaint” against the Guyana Government with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). A complaint under transnational repression means that a foreign government is stalking, harassing and intimidating an individual living in the United States. Atwell’s complaint was made following reports that several cybercrime charges are being initiated against her by the GPF.