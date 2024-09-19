Latest update September 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man charged for killing Hill Foot farmer

Sep 19, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old sawmill operator was remanded to prison on Tuesday after being charged for allegedly killing his reputed wife earlier this month.

James Lord called 'Jamesy'

The accused, James Lord called ‘Jamesy’ made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Wales Magistrate’s Court  where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea and was remanded. He is scheduled to return to court on October 8, 2024.

Kaieteur News reported that on September 8, 2024, Alexis Roxanne Harris called ‘Cullie’ a farmer of Hill Foot, Linden Soesdyke Highway was stabbed to death by Lord who also wounded his nephew and attempted to kill himself during a fit of rage at Free and Easy, West Bank Demerara, Region Three.

In a press release police had stated that the now deceased was living with Lord and their children at Hill Foot, Linden Soesdyke Highway. According to the police about two months ago the couple had a misunderstanding and she was allegedly assaulted by him who threatened to kill her.  As a result she moved out of the home with her children, to her sister’s residence in Free and Easy, West Bank Demerara.

It is alleged that at about 12:00h on Sunday September 8, 2024 the suspect visited the sister’s residence to see his children.  Harris was reportedly on her cell phone at the time and this angered the suspect, who took away the cell phone and broke it. It was further reported that Harris then went and sat on the stair outside, but Lord followed her, took out a knife from his haversack and attempted to stab her. His nephew, Junior Lord, who was there at the time heard the commotion and intervened. He attempted to take away the knife, but the suspect dealt him a stab wound to his abdomen and he fell. The suspect then rushed towards the deceased and stabbed her in her left breast and on her right hand. She ran and collapsed into a nearby drain, while Lord made good his escape on foot to the sea dam area.

Junior Lord was taken to the  West Demerara Regional Hospital by public-spirited citizens where he was treated. Meanwhile, with the assistance of public-spirited citizens, police arrested the suspect. Upon his arrest, two wounds were observed in his abdomen area, which he claimed were self-inflicted. The EMT was summoned, and he was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

