Banks DIH honours 20 students with bursary awards

Sep 19, 2024 News

In photo (Mrs. Sharon Nelson, Human Resources Executive, Mr. Mohamed Hussein Engineering Services Director, awardees, Mrs. Cherryl Darrell Shares Officer and Mr. Gavin Todd, Operations and Engineering Director).

Kaieteur News – Banks DIH Limited continues its efforts in investing in youth development by awarding 20 recent National Grade Six Assessment students with 5-year bursaries.

The awards were distributed at a ceremony held at the company’s headquarter and was attended by Mr. Gavin Todd, Operations and Engineering Director, Mr. Mohamed Hussein, Engineering Services Director, Mrs. Sharon Nelson, Human Resources Executive, and other Executives, along with the awardees and their Parents, on Saturday,24th August, at Thirst Park, Georgetown.

This Bursary Awards programme provides valuable financial assistance to students who displayed exceptional dedication to their studies, the beverage giant said in a press release. The awardees are the top twenty high-performing candidates submitted by employees (10) and shareholders (10).

This year’s awardees are: Ethan Bassoo, Misha Holder, Nikisha Allen, Thaddeus Siebs, Gavianna Mohan, Xavi Bishop, Roquan Enniss, Mya Greaves, Z’Caria Henry, Alexander Fox, Ariel Hamer, Kalila Mc Intosh, Andrea Denny, Aenea Wilburg, Thanuja Tiwari, Isabella Arjoon, Angelina Fields, Joel Payne, Rebecca Cameron, and Joshua Singh.

During his feature address, Todd extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students, encouraging them to continuously strive for excellence. He emphasised the company’s commitment to offering future opportunities as they continue to develop and grow.
