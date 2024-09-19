Agriculture Ministry confirms MMA/ADA staff fired, scam at GMC being investigated

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Agriculture wishes to categorically reject the false allegations and proclamations made in a Kaieteur News Editorial published on September 16, 2024 that clearly seeks to irresponsibly disseminate false narratives. Such sensationalized narratives are misleading and irresponsible.

The ministry has consistently demonstrated its commitment to agricultural advancement and national development, earning respect from citizens, particularly farmers. The significant achievements during this administration stand in stark contrast to the previous APNU+AFC Government. The editor’s critique, especially from someone who typically supports agricultural progress, is both perplexing and disingenuous.

The ministry’s commitment to enhancing agricultural practices, ensuring food security, and uplifting rural economies has made a perceptible difference and this is evident in the lives of many. Since the commencement of his tenure, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, has made significant strides in his policies and programmes introduced. The entire food sector was revamped, and crop yields have increased. The country has seen the adoption of modern and sustainable farming techniques, and enhanced market access for local farmers. Agricultural officers have been working around the clock to achieve the 25 by 2025 target for the entire Caribbean region. Today, Guyana is leading food security in CARICOM, with Minister Mustapha being the lead spokesperson on these issues.

Yet, the editor’s disparaging remarks present a contradiction that requires examination. It is essential to consider the motivations and implications behind such negative commentary. Media narratives significantly shape public perception, and when they fail to align with the observable achievements, in this case, within the agricultural domain, skepticism arises. A critical perspective on the Ministry’s actions could stem from a broader discourse on agricultural policy, yet it detracts from the collective recognition of the positive strides that have been made.

Addressing the erroneous claim regarding the “theft of sugar at Rose Hall Estate,” the ministry wants to make it clear that no theft has occurred. An audit revealed an overstatement of sugar production by 243 tonnes, resulting from serious breaches of standard operating procedures. Appropriate disciplinary actions have been taken against responsible staff.

This was shown from an audit conducted of the estate’s first-crop sugar production in 2024. This audit is an established practice of the corporation at all estates at the conclusion of each crop to verify the accuracy of the sugar declared by the estates. Regarding the allegations of corruption at the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agricultural Development Authority, (MMA/ADA), the ministry assures stakeholders and the general public that any misconduct will be thoroughly investigated, and the necessary disciplinary actions will be taken. The records are there to be verified. An incident was recently uncovered and it was dealt with accordingly, and the staff was fired. It is the duty of the MMA/ADA to uphold the principles of integrity and transparency, according to its mandate, duties and service to farmers.

The authority recognizes the profound impact that misinformation can have on public perception and the reputations of those involved within the organisation. To set the records straight, the Authority has been performing excellently, accounting for multiple of successes over the past four years under the stewardship of the Minister of Agriculture. These investments that are being made now have been able to cushion the hard effects that affected the lives of over 2000 farmers.

Another issue was raised in the editorial as it relates to the “two officials at the Guyana Marketing Corporation being fingered in yet another scam.” A case of discrepancy was reported to the ministry and an audit is being conducted by the internal auditor which will be verified and certified by the Auditor General’s Office. The ministry is awaiting this process to be completed.

The editor also spoke of “scandalous procurement of pumps to corrupt award of contracts.” The Ministry of Agriculture, along with its executing agency, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), wishes to inform the editor and the general public that all construction of pump stations have been followed in accordance with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’ regulation. The ministry has recognized the pivotal responsibility that editors and media entities hold in disseminating information. However, it is imperative for these institutions to prioritize accuracy and reliability in their reporting. The ministry urges the editor and media entities to ensure that all statements presented to the public are grounded in thorough research and factual evidence.

Sincerely,

Ministry of Agriculture