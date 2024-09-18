The Aubrey Norton versus Jermaine Figuiera matter

Dear Editor,

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton is doing what he knows best, that is, humiliating an opponent or someone whom he claims to be an opponent and reduce them to nothingness. It is reminiscent of Burnham Days where the policy stipulates that you follow the leader’s dictates without question, no other views would be accommodated. It further states that all knowledge is vested in its leader and from him all directives should flow.

This in itself shows that dissenting views or simply put, a let us address an issue another way, or try another method in doing things, these would be would not be entertained. This is the slave mentality mode that the PNC has forced upon its people. Burnham might have gotten away with it due to his erudite and charismatic footwork, however, that performance lasted for a yesteryear crowd and has long since outlived its usefulness.

Norton lacks the finesse of a Burnham whom he copies, and living in a modern-day world, the younger generation would not put up with that nonsensical view, hence the mass exodus from the party. So, let’s follow Norton’s handling of the Jermaine Figuiera matter and his wider appeal to the ordinary rank and file members of his party.

To begin with, Norton as a leader, might be a better qualified (Paper certification) person than Figuiera, however, he lacks the intelligent quotient of that member of parliament, hence his erratic and oftentimes hostile response to that party comrade. Contrasting the two personalities, sees Mr. Figuiera standing out as a grassroots person; one who communes with the people, a distinct opposite to the bam bam alley patron.

Figuiera chairs The PAC, making a valuable contribution in ensuring that our country stays clean and transparent, before an international audience. Further, Mr Figuiera has thrown out the olive branch and has stepped out in solidarity with Government under a Patriotic One Guyana Theme.

These things do not sit well with Mr. Norton, whose philosophy is, to remain belligerent and threatening, never to support the government in anything they aspire to; this in itself is a backward and retrograde school of thought. But Norton does not see it that way, he is holding on to the false PNC doctrine which states that for you to be considered a great leader you must be vindictive and spiteful. How much success that conviction would bring him is left to be seen.

These and other matters, provide the firm evidence that Mr Figueira has been under surveillance ever since, and his ostracism was imminent. Norton is caught in an inferiority complex mode and in that insecurity, he lashes out wildly.

Respectfully Submitted

Neil Adams