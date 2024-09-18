Ramdhani, de Boulet cop Bronze in Costa Rica badminton tourney

Latest update September 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 18, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese badminton star Priyanna Ramdhani and Trinidadian Chequeda de Boulet copped the Bronze in the Costa Rica Future Series Women’s Doubles.
The duo lost their semi-final match in the Women’s Doubles on Friday, falling to straight sets, 21-10, 21-11. They lost to the pair of Fernanda Munar and Rafaela Munar of Peru, thus ending their campaign in the tournament.
In the Round-of-16, the Bronze medalists defeated Gabriela Barrios and Margareth Revelo of El Salvador, two sets 21-12, 21-13 to qualify for the quarter-finals and then the duo of Costa Ricans Jenny Ng and Emma Rodriguez 21-9, 21-6 to advance to the semi-final before suffering their agonizing defeat.
Ramdhani had also competed in the Women’s Singles. In her Round-of-32 game, she won 21-9, 21-7 against her Costa Rican opponent Yaslin Sanchez to advance to the Round-of-16. She then lost 21-13, 21-10 to Mariana Paiva of Portugal.
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 18, 20242024 Caribbean Premier League… GAW vs. TKR Kaieteur Sports – Defending Champs Guyana Amazon Warriors are eyeing a much-needed rebound victory tonight against home team Trinbago Knight...
Sep 18, 2024
Sep 18, 2024
Sep 18, 2024
Sep 18, 2024
Sep 18, 2024
Kaieteur News – If history is to be trusted, the bourgeoisie of any society has always been marked by unity of purpose.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]