Ramdhani, de Boulet cop Bronze in Costa Rica badminton tourney

Sep 18, 2024

Guyanese badminton star Priyanna Ramdhani and her Trinidadian partner Chequeda de Boulet copped Bronze in the Costa Rica Future Series Women's Doubles.

Guyanese badminton star Priyanna Ramdhani and her Trinidadian partner Chequeda de Boulet copped Bronze in the Costa Rica Future Series Women’s Doubles.

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese badminton star Priyanna Ramdhani and Trinidadian Chequeda de Boulet copped the Bronze in the Costa Rica Future Series Women’s Doubles.

The duo lost their semi-final match in the Women’s Doubles on Friday, falling to straight sets, 21-10, 21-11. They lost to the pair of Fernanda Munar and Rafaela Munar of Peru, thus ending their campaign in the tournament.

In the Round-of-16, the Bronze medalists defeated Gabriela Barrios and Margareth Revelo of El Salvador, two sets 21-12, 21-13 to qualify for the quarter-finals and then the duo of Costa Ricans Jenny Ng and Emma Rodriguez 21-9, 21-6 to advance to the semi-final before suffering their agonizing defeat.

Ramdhani had also competed in the Women’s Singles. In her Round-of-32 game, she won 21-9, 21-7 against her Costa Rican opponent Yaslin Sanchez to advance to the Round-of-16. She then lost 21-13, 21-10 to Mariana Paiva of Portugal.

