Ramdhani, de Boulet cop Bronze in Costa Rica badminton tourney

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese badminton star Priyanna Ramdhani and Trinidadian Chequeda de Boulet copped the Bronze in the Costa Rica Future Series Women’s Doubles.

The duo lost their semi-final match in the Women’s Doubles on Friday, falling to straight sets, 21-10, 21-11. They lost to the pair of Fernanda Munar and Rafaela Munar of Peru, thus ending their campaign in the tournament.

In the Round-of-16, the Bronze medalists defeated Gabriela Barrios and Margareth Revelo of El Salvador, two sets 21-12, 21-13 to qualify for the quarter-finals and then the duo of Costa Ricans Jenny Ng and Emma Rodriguez 21-9, 21-6 to advance to the semi-final before suffering their agonizing defeat.

Ramdhani had also competed in the Women’s Singles. In her Round-of-32 game, she won 21-9, 21-7 against her Costa Rican opponent Yaslin Sanchez to advance to the Round-of-16. She then lost 21-13, 21-10 to Mariana Paiva of Portugal.