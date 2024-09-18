Latest update September 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Police investigating circulation of fake old age pension books, disability books

Sep 18, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, through the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation into the unauthorized copies of old age pension and permanent disability books, which have been submitted for encashment at Post Offices and other payment venues.

The Ministry in a statement highlighted, “These books do not bear the security features and colours of the official books.” As such, the Ministry stated that they have provided all of the information in their possession to the GPF.

“…Anyone involved in this will face the full force of law,” the Human Service Minister underscored. Notably, any person who presents the fake books will be held accountable. In addition, the Guyana Post Office and Alternate Payment Venues are requested by the Ministry to heighten their vigilance as it relates to these books and this issue.

