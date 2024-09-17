OPR investigating shooting of magistrate’s son during police pursuit

Latest update September 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is currently investigating a police operation which left bystander Cassell Nurse, son of Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, injured during a gunfire exchange between law enforcement officers and suspected gunmen.
The shooting incident that occurred on September 14th, 2024, around 01:50 hours on Robb Street, Georgetown, near a popular nightclub.
In a statement, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said, 27-year-old Nurse, a businessman was standing next to his motorcar, which was parked outside the nightclub when he was shot in the right foot.
It was reported that a Police Anti-Crime Patrol, was on duty when they received information that two men riding motorcycles around the Bourda Market area were acting suspiciously.
The ranks responded and confronted the two motorcyclists. When the men saw the ranks, they escaped down Robb Street with the ranks in pursuit.
During the pursuit, one of motorcyclists discharged several rounds in the direction of the ranks and in return, one of the ranks fired several rounds at the shooter.
During the exchange of gunfire, the businessman was shot. Nurse was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital. His condition is regarded as stable.
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 17, 2024– As Region #7 Paruima Boys crown Men’s champions Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games Football finals delivered an electrifying display of skill, passion, and dominance...
Sep 17, 2024
Sep 17, 2024
Sep 17, 2024
Sep 17, 2024
Sep 17, 2024
Kaieteur News – The effusive optimism of President Irfaan Ali in proclaiming Guyana as poised to become a major manufacturing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]