OPR investigating shooting of magistrate’s son during police pursuit

Sep 17, 2024

Kaieteur News – The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is currently investigating a police operation which left bystander Cassell Nurse, son of Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, injured during a gunfire exchange between law enforcement officers and suspected gunmen.

Injured: Cassell Nurse

The shooting incident that occurred on September 14th, 2024, around 01:50 hours on Robb Street, Georgetown, near a popular nightclub.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said, 27-year-old Nurse, a businessman was standing next to his motorcar, which was parked outside the nightclub when he was shot in the right foot.

It was reported that a Police Anti-Crime Patrol, was on duty when they received information that two men riding motorcycles around the Bourda Market area were acting suspiciously.

The ranks responded and confronted the two motorcyclists. When the men saw the ranks, they escaped down Robb Street with the ranks in pursuit.

During the pursuit, one of motorcyclists discharged several rounds in the direction of the ranks and in return, one of the ranks fired several rounds at the shooter.

During the exchange of gunfire, the businessman was shot. Nurse was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital.  His condition is regarded as stable.

