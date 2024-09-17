Latest update September 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GT Kanaimas reign supreme with third Heritage Games title

Sep 17, 2024 Sports

Paruima Men’s Football team crowned 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games (Football) champions.

Paruima Men’s Football team crowned 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games (Football) champions.

– As Region #7 Paruima Boys crown Men’s champions

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games Football finals delivered an electrifying display of skill, passion, and dominance on Sunday as both the GT Kanaimas (Women) and Paruima (Men) football teams claimed their respective titles in resounding fashion.

The GT Kanaimas secured their third consecutive Heritage title with a commanding 5-0 victory over the Region 9 All Stars in the women’s final. Glendy Lewis was the star of the show, delivering a stunning brace in quick succession. Lewis found the back of the net in the 21st and 24th minutes, propelling her side to a 2-0 lead inside the first half. Her clinical finishing set the tone for what became a masterclass performance from the defending champions.

The Kanaimas however, extended their lead before the end of the first half, with Lasandra Hennito capitalizing on a defensive error to slot in a goal in the 42nd minute, making it 3-0. Region 9 All Stars struggled to recover, as the Kanaimas kept their foot on the gas. Angelis Lawson added a fourth goal in the 53rd minute, followed swiftly by Jlade Trim’s strike in the 55th minute to seal the emphatic 5-0 victory.

GT Kanaimas win third consecutive Amerindian Heritage Games title.

GT Kanaimas win third consecutive Amerindian Heritage Games title.

The triumph not only marked the Kanaimas’ third title in a row but also showcased their dominance in the competition, leaving no doubt about their status as a powerhouse in Amerindian football.

Over in the men’s final, Paruima of Region #7 took center stage, dispatching Moruca of Region #1 with a 3-1 scoreline. The standout performer was Andrew Simmons, who put on a clinic with a breathtaking hat-trick. Simmons opened the scoring in the 48th minute and doubled Paruima’s advantage just five minutes later with a well-placed strike. His third goal in the 63rd minute effectively put the game out of Moruca’s reach. Moruca managed to pull one back through Nelon Lucas, who netted in the 42nd minute.

Simmons’ hat-trick proved too much to overcome, securing Paruima the men’s football title and sending their fans into rapturous celebrations.

The Amerindian Heritage Games, a vibrant celebration of sport and culture, featured not only football but also thrilling competitions in cricket, archery, and other disciplines.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GT Kanaimas reign supreme with third Heritage Games title

GT Kanaimas reign supreme with third Heritage Games title

Sep 17, 2024

– As Region #7 Paruima Boys crown Men’s champions Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games Football finals delivered an electrifying display of skill, passion, and dominance...
Read More
Renegades Cricket Club marches into NECC/Balgobin T/20 Final

Renegades Cricket Club marches into NECC/Balgobin...

Sep 17, 2024

AAG General Council refutes claim of engagement with Allied Arts to scrap “Nationals”

AAG General Council refutes claim of engagement...

Sep 17, 2024

CPCE/GGA Showcase Golf to 2025 Class of Teachers

CPCE/GGA Showcase Golf to 2025 Class of Teachers

Sep 17, 2024

Fitzgerald crowned champion at Foreign Links ‘Best of Seven’ Darts C/ship

Fitzgerald crowned champion at Foreign Links...

Sep 17, 2024

The Helena Ground will Host a Golf, Archery and Cricket Fun Day on Sunday

The Helena Ground will Host a Golf, Archery and...

Sep 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The President’s pipe dream

    Kaieteur News – The effusive optimism of President Irfaan Ali in proclaiming Guyana as poised to become a major manufacturing... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]