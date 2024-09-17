GT Kanaimas reign supreme with third Heritage Games title

Latest update September 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
– As Region #7 Paruima Boys crown Men’s champions
Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games Football finals delivered an electrifying display of skill, passion, and dominance on Sunday as both the GT Kanaimas (Women) and Paruima (Men) football teams claimed their respective titles in resounding fashion.
The GT Kanaimas secured their third consecutive Heritage title with a commanding 5-0 victory over the Region 9 All Stars in the women’s final. Glendy Lewis was the star of the show, delivering a stunning brace in quick succession. Lewis found the back of the net in the 21st and 24th minutes, propelling her side to a 2-0 lead inside the first half. Her clinical finishing set the tone for what became a masterclass performance from the defending champions.
The Kanaimas however, extended their lead before the end of the first half, with Lasandra Hennito capitalizing on a defensive error to slot in a goal in the 42nd minute, making it 3-0. Region 9 All Stars struggled to recover, as the Kanaimas kept their foot on the gas. Angelis Lawson added a fourth goal in the 53rd minute, followed swiftly by Jlade Trim’s strike in the 55th minute to seal the emphatic 5-0 victory.
The triumph not only marked the Kanaimas’ third title in a row but also showcased their dominance in the competition, leaving no doubt about their status as a powerhouse in Amerindian football.
Over in the men’s final, Paruima of Region #7 took center stage, dispatching Moruca of Region #1 with a 3-1 scoreline. The standout performer was Andrew Simmons, who put on a clinic with a breathtaking hat-trick. Simmons opened the scoring in the 48th minute and doubled Paruima’s advantage just five minutes later with a well-placed strike. His third goal in the 63rd minute effectively put the game out of Moruca’s reach. Moruca managed to pull one back through Nelon Lucas, who netted in the 42nd minute.
Simmons’ hat-trick proved too much to overcome, securing Paruima the men’s football title and sending their fans into rapturous celebrations.
The Amerindian Heritage Games, a vibrant celebration of sport and culture, featured not only football but also thrilling competitions in cricket, archery, and other disciplines.
