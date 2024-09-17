Govt’s mobile services initiative in Region Nine successful

Kaieteur News – Glen Andrews, a honey producer from Parishara, Region Nine, was devastated when a wildfire destroyed his business in April.

However, a stroke of luck came in the form of the government’s mobile services initiative, which began operations in the region just as he was considering how to restart. Eager to take advantage of this opportunity, Glen visited the mobile office on Sunday, and was thrilled to receive his business licence. “I heard they were coming today, and I said maybe this is another chance for me to start over,” the 41-year-old said.

With renewed optimism, he believes that this second chance will allow him to not only rebuild his honey business but also expand it. Glen expressed his gratitude for the government’s initiative, stating that it would greatly benefit local entrepreneurs. “It is good that the team is here in the village, because we have been looking for something like this for a long time. I am glad, and the permanent office will help all the business people especially,” Glen told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Glen joins the more than 160 Region Nine residents, who benefitted from the initiative over the weekend. Teams from the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority, and the Restorative Justice Centre, travelled to the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region for the three-day outreach, which began in Lethem on Friday.

Residents from Parishara, Tabatinga, Quarrie, Kumu, St Ignatius, and several other villages were able to access a range of services, including notarisation, business registration and renewals, and registration of deed polls. Other services being provided to Region Nine residents include limited liability companies and agreement of sale of land.

They were also able to file any deed and register any mortgage and debenture. The outreach saw persons getting to file their bill of sales and engage in the conveyance of transport, among other services. The initiative was conceptualised by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to ensure that these services are easily accessible, bridging the divide between the coast and the hinterland. Other Nappi Village residents praised the government and the team for the venture, as it eliminated transportation woes and brought greater convenience. Adeline Enrico, said, “I am very glad to be here, and I am thankful to those who came and helped us. This is a good thing they are doing for our village.”

Kenneth Tancredo who is a farmer, was able to register his farmers group in the village. He said, “I think this was a good initiative because having to do the registration in town is really hard for us. I had to come today, so I can register our business.” Village Toshao, Elroy McGarrell, was pleased that the government has extended its services to the village. He said this has been a much-needed arrangement. “We are happy to have the team with us. It has been a blessing for our community, and this outreach is very important for us. We look forward to working with the government and the ministry to achieve more,” he said.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has been adamant that the effort forms part of the government’s agenda of modernising the country’s landscape, ensuring that adequate legal and commercial services are available in all ten administrative regions. “Right now, you don’t have access to these services in this region. We have started with Region One and we established an office at Mabaruma two months ago, and we made a pledge based upon the president’s promise, that we will come to every region and establish a similar office,” the AG said, during his address to residents in Lethem on Friday.

The government’s plan to establish permanent offices in these regions is a crucial step towards addressing long-standing issues and fostering economic growth. By providing essential services and infrastructure, these areas will be transformed into thriving townships. The Deeds Registry, a cornerstone of the country’s legal system, plays a vital role in facilitating property transactions and ensuring the security of land ownership. Operating under the Ministry of Legal Affairs, the Registry efficiently manages land-related documents and supports the Commercial Registry in administering company and intellectual property laws. Together, these registries provide essential services that contribute to a robust and transparent business environment. (DPI)