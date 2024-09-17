CPCE/GGA Showcase Golf to 2025 Class of Teachers

Kaieteur Sports – Over 70 trainee teachers from the class of 2025 were introduced to golf at the main campus in Turkeyen on Thursday. According to Vice Principal/Registrar Ms. Kevaun Sears, “This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that every teacher, regardless of whether they’re majoring in PE or not, are exposed to a sport which we hope they will in turn pass on their knowledge and excitement to their learners at schools all over the country.”

The teachers were given an engaging overview of the sport by GGA President Aleem Hussain and LPGA/USGA Site manager Philip Haynes about its potential for scholarships and networking which could benefit all participants, especially female players who stand to gain from access to the LPGA/USGA Girls Foundation programme.

Teachers were then given the opportunity to Putt for prizes and despite trying for the first time, most of the participants were able to effectively grasp the fundamentals of the sport, leading to increased interest in learning and teaching.

Hussain said, “We were extremely pleased to see the response from the teachers and their commitment to take the sport back to their classrooms is very encouraging. Our goal is to get 1,000 teachers interested in golf and ask each of them to share their passion and knowledge with 100 students over the next three years, thereby transforming Guyana into a Golf Nation!”

Plans are being made to create a CPCE Golf Club which will be affiliated with the Guyana Golf Association and open tournament and training opportunities for teachers and their families.