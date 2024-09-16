Latest update September 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Over $7B allocated to modernise Region Six drainage, irrigation system—Min. Mustapha

Sep 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The government is spending more than $7 billion to modernise the drainage and irrigation system in Region Six, to mitigate flooding and strengthen agricultural productivity.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during the launch of the Berbice Expo and Trade Fair

This is part of Guyana’s broader efforts to lead CARICOM’s push for food security and reduce the region’s $5 billion food-importation bill by 25 percent by 2025. Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, announced the significant investment during the launch of the Berbice Expo and Trade Fair last Friday. He highlighted the construction of two large canals in the areas of Manchester/Lancaster and Number 51-52 Villages, designed to reduce flooding by draining excess water directly into the Atlantic Ocean.

Additionally, an embankment stretching from Number 66 Village to Canje is under construction to prevent water from entering the backlands, safeguarding the region’s housing development initiative. The minister emphasised that these projects are critical to boosting agriculture in the region which plays a key role in the country’s economy. “Berbice holds a special place in the heart of our nation, known for its rich agricultural heritage and hardworking people. This region has always played a vital role in Guyana’s growth through agriculture,” he said.

Beyond these projects, the government is also in talks to build a deep-water harbour in Berbice, which would allow for the export of produce from northern Brazil through Guyana’s coast in under 48 hours, significantly shortening the shipping time compared to Brazil’s current ports.

Minister Mustapha also noted that Guyana’s agricultural sector is expected to reach new heights, with the country poised to surpass 700,000 tonnes of rice production for the first time this year. Moreover, the non-oil sector is also playing a crucial role in the country’s development, as a US $14 million food hub is under construction at Yarrowkabra on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The minister revealed that Guyana has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state of Roraima, Brazil, to prioritise key agricultural commodities. In addition to agricultural advancements, he highlighted other developments across the region, including the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium, a Level Five hospital, a four-lane highway, call centres, a world-class oil and gas training centre, and a high-span bridge. The minister noted that these projects aim to modernise Berbice, and transform it into one of the country’s most developed regions, as he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a modern economy by 2030 and beyond. (DPI)

