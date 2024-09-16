Latest update September 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man stabbed to death at Heritage celebration

Sep 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A man, identified as Harry Browne, also known as “Shaggy,” was fatally stabbed on Saturday night while attempting to break up a fight during the Kairuni Village Heritage

Dead, Harry Browne

Dead, Harry Browne

Celebrations along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The incident occurred amidst the festivities. More details to follow. 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Huis T’ Dieren crowned Champions of Champions in Future Warriors Tapeball

Huis T’ Dieren crowned Champions of Champions in Future Warriors...

Sep 16, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Huis T’ Dieren Primary came and conquered to seal the prized Champion of Champions title in the Future Warriors Tapeball Tournament, powered by ExxonMobil Guyana. A display...
Read More
“We not into talking business” – Slingerz Racing stables aims to defend President’s Cup title

“We not into talking business” – Slingerz...

Sep 16, 2024

New Bartica Primary Schools Football League to foster Youth Development among 11 Schools

New Bartica Primary Schools Football League to...

Sep 16, 2024

GBA Technical Director applauds acquisition of new Boxing Ring

GBA Technical Director applauds acquisition of...

Sep 16, 2024

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

Sep 15, 2024

Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P Insurance Brokers 35-lap Cycling Classic

Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P...

Sep 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]