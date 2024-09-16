Man stabbed to death at Heritage celebration

Latest update September 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A man, identified as Harry Browne, also known as “Shaggy,” was fatally stabbed on Saturday night while attempting to break up a fight during the Kairuni Village Heritage
Celebrations along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
The incident occurred amidst the festivities. More details to follow.
