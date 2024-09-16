Latest update September 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Huis T' Dieren crowned Champions of Champions in Future Warriors Tapeball

Sep 16, 2024

The victorious Huis T’ Dieren Primary School along with officials from ExxonMobil Guyana celebrate their success of winning the Champion of Champions edition

The victorious Huis T’ Dieren Primary School along with officials from ExxonMobil Guyana celebrate their success of winning the Champion of Champions edition

Kaieteur Sports – Huis T’ Dieren Primary came and conquered to seal the prized Champion of Champions title in the Future Warriors Tapeball Tournament, powered by ExxonMobil Guyana.

A display of immense discipline and skill saw them power to the title in an unbeaten run at the Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda, on Saturday afternoon.

The tournament featured the three county tournament champions—Stella Maris (Demerara), Cropper Primary (Berbice), and Huis T’ Dieren Primary (Essequibo)—in a double round-robin format of eight overs per side and a grand final.

With Stella Maris unable to win any of their league matches, it was clear that the formidable Cropper and Huis T’ Dieren would meet in the ultimate championship match.

Opting to bat first, Cropper posted 67-3, led by skipper Jayden Garner, who made 26 (4x4s;1×6) from 11 balls, while Tejpaul Persaud (15*) and Liam Budram (9).

Aaron DaCosta led from the front once again as he took 3-12 from two overs, giving his team the perfect start in the chase with 16 (1×4;1×6) from seven balls.

Lokeraj Persaud and Jael Bissoon then quickly turned the dream into reality, making 22 and 20, respectively. As the only team with both male and female players, they reached 69-1 in 5.2 overs.

Persaud struck three fours and one six in the nine balls he faced, while Bissoon got two fours and one six from 12 balls.

Garner (1-29 from two overs) was the lone wicket-taker for the Berbice outfit.

The talented cricketer, the nephew of national player Jonathan Foo, ended the tournament as the leading run scorer with 124 runs in four innings.

Aaron DaCosta was the leading wicket-taker ( five wickets in four innings at an average of 12.2 and an economy rate of 7.62).

DaCosta was also named the Most Valuable Player for his standout performance with the ball and 122 runs with the bat.

Huis T’ Dieren will return to play a novelty match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday, September 22, at the Guyana Marriott.

The other two teams will also be present to engage in interactive sessions with the Warriors.

Apart from those lifelong memories of interacting with their local heroes, each team once again took home gear for tapeball cricket and stationery for the school.

