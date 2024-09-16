Hague residents help police capture armed bandit

Kaieteur News – Residents of Hague, West Coast Demerara (W.C.D) on Saturday assisted the police in capturing an armed robbery suspect, while the manhunt continues for his accomplices.

On Friday around 12:40 hours, the suspect, along with three others, entered the home of a businesswoman in Middle Street, Ruimzigt, where the group of four, three of whom were armed, targeted the woman and her workers.

The businesswoman and her family reside in a two-story concrete structure, with a goldsmith workshop located on the lower flat of the house. The businesswoman was in her kitchen area while two of her workers (the 48-year-old and 23-year-old goldsmiths) were working in the shop. The businesswoman was relieved of several gold items, while her two workers, both goldsmiths, were robbed of their cell phones. She related to the police that while in her kitchen she saw three suspects at her backdoor, which was open and they pointed their firearms at her and told her to stay quiet.

“They took her into the goldsmith workshop where they met with her two workers. The suspects relieved each of them of the articles mentioned above. The suspects then started to make demands for more gold and money, and, in the process, one of the suspects fired a shot in the direction of the businesswoman,” the police reported.

Nearby residents, alerted by the gunshot, run towards the businesswoman’s house. The residents blocked the road and the motorcar (HC921), which the suspects entered, was not allowed to pass. The gunmen and the driver exited the vehicle and escaped on foot into the direction of the Ruimzigt backlands. When the police arrived, they discovered a man with his hands and feet tied, in the backseat of the car, with a head injury. “He was questioned about the injury, and he claimed that several residents in the area hit him in the head,” the police said.

The man gave his name to the police as Garfield Benjamin called “Carry”, a 50-year-old fireman attached to La-Grange Fire Station and a resident/taxi driver from Stewartville, West Coast Demerara. Moreover, Benjamin told investigators that on Friday, at about 11:30 hours, he was at the Vreed-en-Hoop junction, working a taxi, when the four men approached him and asked if he was working. He said yes and the men requested that he take them to Crane. It was reported, “Whilst in the car, he said two of the suspects pulled out firearms from their waist and ordered him to pull over to the side of the road. They then tied his hands and feet with plastic straps and put him in the back seat of the car. One of the suspects drove the car to the scene, where the other three suspects exited the vehicle and entered the yard.” A manhunt was launched for the four suspects and residents of Hague assisted the police in capturing one of the suspects on Saturday. Notably, the suspect confessed to the robbery and provided the names and details of his accomplices to the police. The suspect also corroborated Benjamin’s story.