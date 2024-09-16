Latest update September 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝟒𝟎 𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥

Sep 16, 2024

– 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝟗𝐦𝐦 𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Kaieteur News – Police early Sunday morning arrested Jamal Rollox, a 37-year-old miner from Campbellville, Georgetown, after he was found with an unlicensed Smith & Wesson Springfield Glock 40 pistol, which contained ten live rounds of 9MM ammunition.

The firearm and ammunition seized by police

Police ranks were at the time monitoring the ‘wake’ for the late Lawrence Wayne, called ‘Boy Boy’, which was being held at Dynasty Bar on Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown, when one of the detectives observed Rollox with a firearm, discharging several rounds in the air.

On seeing the police ranks, Rollox threw the firearm under a parked car. Police retrieved the firearm from under the vehicle and arrested Rollox. When asked if he was a licensed firearm holder, he said ‘no’. He was told of the offence committed and arrested.

Rollox was escorted to the East La Penitence Police Station, where the firearm and ammunition were lodged. Rollox remains in custody and is slated to be charged.

