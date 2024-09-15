Mechanic gunned down in West Ruimveldt

Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Troy Rodrigues, known as “Kelly” of Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown was gunned down on Friday evening.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident unfolded around 19:15 hours at Vlissengen Square, between West Ruimveldt Front Road and Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

The police reported that a 25-year-old construction worker of West Ruimveldt stated that he was in his backyard when he heard two loud explosions, which were believed to be gunshots.

Upon looking over his fence, the construction worker noticed a man lying motionless on the road.

When he arrived at the scene, he said a small crowd had already gathered, around Rodrigues who was unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood.

Rodrigues was wearing a green jersey, blue shorts, black slippers, and a black surgical mask at the time of the fatal shooting. His body was examined and a small circular wound on Rodrigues’ forehead was discovered.

The body was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary, for a post-mortem examination.

Notably, no spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. The police said that several individuals in the area were questioned as investigations continue.