Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mechanic gunned down in West Ruimveldt

Sep 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Troy Rodrigues, known as “Kelly” of Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown was gunned down on Friday evening.

Dead: Troy Rodrigues known as “Kelly”

Dead: Troy Rodrigues known as “Kelly”

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident unfolded around 19:15 hours at Vlissengen Square, between West Ruimveldt Front Road and Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

The police reported that a 25-year-old construction worker of West Ruimveldt stated that he was in his backyard when he heard two loud explosions, which were believed to be gunshots.

Upon looking over his fence, the construction worker noticed a man lying motionless on the road.

When he arrived at the scene, he said a small crowd had already gathered, around Rodrigues who was unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood.

Rodrigues was wearing a green jersey, blue shorts, black slippers, and a black surgical mask at the time of the fatal shooting. His body was examined and a small circular wound on Rodrigues’ forehead was discovered.

The body was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary, for a post-mortem examination.

Notably, no spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. The police said that several individuals in the area were questioned as investigations continue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

Sep 15, 2024

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Quinton de Kock pummelled Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run victory at Kensington...
Read More
Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P Insurance Brokers 35-lap Cycling Classic

Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P...

Sep 15, 2024

Joshi scores against higher rated opponent at Chess Olympiad

Joshi scores against higher rated opponent at...

Sep 15, 2024

Guyana’s Drayton secures draw against Jordanian IM

Guyana’s Drayton secures draw against Jordanian...

Sep 15, 2024

Can the GFF be transparent about the MEYBA and Blue Water Shipping deals?

Can the GFF be transparent about the MEYBA and...

Sep 15, 2024

All round Hosein seals win for TKR

All round Hosein seals win for TKR

Sep 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]