Guyana’s Drayton secures draw against Jordanian IM

45th FIDE Chess Olympiad…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s only FIDE Master (FM) Anthony Drayton, fondly known as ‘King Dray’, delivered a remarkable performance in the second round of the prestigious FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. Drayton, playing with the White pieces, was pitted against Jordanian International Master (IM) Sameer Loay, in what unfolded to be a classic showdown of grit, strategy, and determination.

The game began with Drayton opting for a Queen’s Pawn opening. By the ninth move, and true to his style, FM Drayton wasted no time in going on the offensive, launching a bold attack on Loay’s queenside. His early penetration with a knight and bishop seemed to unsettle the International Master. However, Drayton, never one to rest on his laurels, swiftly switched his offensive strategy, targeting Loay’s kingside. In a bold sacrifice, he gave up a knight in a bid to unbalance his more experienced opponent and maintain the pressure.

The International Master, however, displayed his skill and composure, successfully repelled Drayton’s onslaught. By the time the dust had settled, the Guyanese FIDE Master found himself down in material having lost two minor pieces during the early struggle, and seemingly cornered, with Loay gearing up for what appeared to be a decisive finish.

Yet, in true Guyanese fashion—embodying the national spirit of “not a blade of grass”—Drayton refused to bow. His never-say-die attitude was on full display as he doggedly fought on, employing clever tactics to chip away at his disadvantage. Move by move, FM Drayton began turning the tide, clawing his way back into the game. By the 27th move, he had recaptured one of the two lost pieces and continued his relentless assault on Loay’s position.

It was this relentless determination that cracked the IM’s resolve. By the 36th move, Drayton had managed to win his opponent’s queen for a rook, completely shifting the momentum of the game.

Although Drayton now held the upper hand, both players, exhausted from the mental battle, ultimately agreed to a draw after several more exchanges.

The draw, however, felt like a victory for Team Guyana, as FM Drayton secured the first valuable point for the national ‘Open’ team in this fiercely competitive tournament involving over 190 nations. His resilience and fighting spirit on the international stage serve as a lesson and inspiration for all young chess players in Guyana, showing that even against the odds, perseverance and strategic brilliance can yield remarkable results.

As the FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in the stunning city of Budapest, FM Drayton’s heroic performance has set a positive tone for Team Guyana, and the entire nation will be following closely as their players continue to battle on the world stage.