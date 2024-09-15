Can the GFF be transparent about the MEYBA and Blue Water Shipping deals?

Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2024 Sports
HEAR ME OUT!
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur Sports – In 2015, when Wayne Forde won the presidency of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), he ran on a platform of integrity, signalling a commitment to transparency and ethical leadership in football.
His slate was aptly named “Team Integrity,” a reflection of the principles he vowed to uphold as he worked to reshape football governance in Guyana.
Fast forward three terms, and the GFF under Forde faces significant scrutiny over a series of decisions that challenge the very values of integrity and transparency he once championed.
Two key incidents—the Blue Water Shipping agreement for a multi-purpose stadium at Durban Park and the five-year kit deal with European brand MEYBA—have raised concerns and sparked calls for greater accountability.
The MEYBA Kit deal: A case for transparency
The MEYBA deal, announced on August 16, 2024, will see the former producers of Barcelona FC’s uniforms providing kits for Guyana’s national football teams, including the Golden Jaguars and the Lady Jags.
Despite the excitement surrounding this partnership, important questions remain unanswered.
When does the agreement officially take effect? What are the financial terms, and how will the GFF and, by extension, football in Guyana, benefit?
For comparison, take Jamaica’s kit deal with Adidas. The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) negotiated a lucrative agreement reportedly worth US$1.2 million annually in cash, plus US$2 million in apparel and a 20% royalty on sales of Jamaica-related merchandise.
This level of transparency sets a strong example for how national football organizations should operate.
The GFF, in contrast, has yet to disclose similar details about their MEYBA deal, leaving the public in the dark about its true value.
The Blue Water Shipping agreement: A missed opportunity for openness
Another major point of contention is the Blue Water Shipping agreement, signed just before the 2023 GFF elections, which Forde won against former President, Franklin Wilson.
This agreement was meant to bring much-needed infrastructure to Guyana, but the lack of transparency surrounding the deal has raised red flags.
Key details such as the investment amount, the duration of the partnership, and how Blue Water Shipping will see a return on investment remain undisclosed.
Worse, the media’s role was reduced to merely reporting the announcement after it was made by the GFF, rather than being invited to witness the signing and ask critical questions. This has led to suspicions of vote manipulation and deepened the public’s mistrust.
Why transparency and integrity matter
In football, transparency is not just a buzzword—it is essential to safeguarding the sport’s integrity. Corruption scandals, like those that have plagued FIFA, demonstrate the importance of financial accountability.
Without clear information on major deals, like those involving MEYBA and Blue Water Shipping, stakeholders in Guyanese football—including players, clubs, sponsors, and, most importantly, fans—are left to speculate.
Fans, the lifeblood of football, deserve to know that the sport they love is free from corruption. When transparency is lacking, trust erodes, and this can severely impact engagement and support for the national team.
Football in Guyana has enormous potential, but only if the GFF builds trust through honest and open governance.
Now more than ever, it is crucial for the GFF to uphold the values of integrity and transparency they once vowed to protect. This is the only way to ensure the long-term growth and success of football in Guyana while rebuilding the trust of fans, players, and the broader football community.
