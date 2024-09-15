At least ten Palestinians killed in Gaza strike, Israel says targeted Hamas commander

Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2024 News
JERUSALEM, Sept 14 (Reuters) – At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Saturday, Palestinian media reported, and the Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas commander.
The strike hit a residential housing unit in the Al Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
The Israeli military said it “struck the commander of a Hamas terrorist cell … who was involved in the planning and execution of terrorist activities.”
It said it was aware of reports that several civilians were killed in the strike.
Two others were killed by Israeli shelling on Gaza City and Jabalia in the north, and three in al-Mawasi in the south, the report said.
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 15, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Quinton de Kock pummelled Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run victory at Kensington...
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, politics and economics have always danced an ill-fated tango. It is difficult to say which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]