At least ten Palestinians killed in Gaza strike, Israel says targeted Hamas commander

Sep 15, 2024 News

JERUSALEM, Sept 14 (Reuters) – At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Saturday, Palestinian media reported, and the Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas commander.

The strike hit a residential housing unit in the Al Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Israeli military said it “struck the commander of a Hamas terrorist cell … who was involved in the planning and execution of terrorist activities.”

It said it was aware of reports that several civilians were killed in the strike.

Two others were killed by Israeli shelling on Gaza City and Jabalia in the north, and three in al-Mawasi in the south, the report said.

