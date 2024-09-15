An evening with world-renowned spiritual guide BK Sister Shivani

Kaieteur News – Prepare to be inspired and transformed as Sister Shivani, when the world-renowned spiritual guide and practitioner of Raja yoga Meditation, comes to Guyana on Wednesday, September 18th for a truly special evening at the National Cultural Centre from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. This event, centered on the power of love and forgiveness, is more than just a talk—it’s an invitation to transform your life.

For over two decades, Sister Shivani has touched hearts across the globe, helping people rise above stress, anxiety, and emotional struggles. Her journey from being an Electronics Engineer to becoming a spiritual icon is nothing short of extraordinary. Through her widely popular TV show Awakening With Brahma Kumaris, which has aired over 2,000 episodes since 2007, she has reached millions across India, the USA, Canada, the UK, Africa, Australia, and beyond. People from all walks of life have found relief from mental stress, depression, and fractured relationships through her profound wisdom.

Her accolades are a testament to her global influence. In 2019, she was honored with the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskaar, India’s highest civilian honor for women, for her role in transforming lives. She has also been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador by the World Psychiatric Association and was recognized as a Happiness Ambassador at the British Parliament. Most recently, in 2023, she received the Sustainable Goals Award from UNESCO for her tireless commitment to global well-being.

Sister Shivani’s teachings resonate deeply due to their simplicity and profound truth. Her message is clear: love and forgiveness have the power to heal even the deepest wounds. In her upcoming event, she will guide us in understanding how these two forces can bring peace and harmony to both our inner world and our relationships. At a time when stress and negativity seem overwhelming, Sister Shivani offers a beacon of light and hope.

The event is free of charge and open to children aged 12 years and above. Whether you’re seeking personal healing, wanting to strengthen relationships, or simply wishing to connect more deeply with yourself and others, this event promises to be transformative.

Join us for an evening of reflection, insight, and empowerment. Let Sister Shivani guide you toward a life filled with love, forgiveness, and boundless inner peace. This is more than just an event—it’s a moment to begin anew. We look forward to seeing you on September 18th at the National Cultural Centre.

For further inquiries or to reserve your spot, please call 628-9949, 623-0522, or 227-2538. You can also email us at [email protected]. Let your heart open to the limitless possibilities that love and forgiveness can bring!