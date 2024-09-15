AFFORDABLE, EFFECTIVE, AND COMPREHENSIVE – GNBS TRAININGS EMPOWER LOCAL INDUSTRIES

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is committed to enhancing the competitiveness of local businesses by offering essential training programmes. With an emphasis on building capacity and ensuring businesses meet national, regional and international standards, the GNBS plays a vital role in improving the quality, efficiency and overall success of businesses across various sectors.

For almost two decades, training has been one of GNBS’ core services where businesses and regulators throughout the country are educated on the benefits, requirements, documentation and the implementation of standards.

In Guyana today, there is a growing demand by companies to conform to the requirements of various standards including ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Systems, ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Safety and Health Management Systems and ISO 22000:2018 – Food Safety Management Systems, among others. As such, the GNBS provides training and guidance to these companies so that they can establish and maintain these management systems within their operations.

Further, through the provision of these specialised training programmes, the GNBS provides information and guidance to companies of various sizes, from all sectors. In fact, training courses have been offered to companies in the construction, healthcare, manufacturing, consulting, tourism, agriculture, and services sectors to name a few. These training courses are conducted year-round with class sizes generally ranging from 10 to 20 on average. Sessions are conducted in person, virtually, or in hybrid to ensure that individuals and organisations can conveniently capitalize on them.

The GNBS prides itself on its cadre of experienced and qualified trainers. Each of whom holds certifications in internationally recognized standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO/IEC 17025. Our trainers can meticulously clarify the various concepts to help individuals understand the requirements of these standards, as well as how to implement them within their operations. Other trainings which are provided, include Food Prerequisite Programmes, Data Analysis, Process Mapping, Risk Management, and Risk-Based Thinking.

With training, business personnel can improve their competency to establish, implement, and maintain key management system standards and requirements, especially if their operations are internationally certified. The useful tools provided to participants help them to better streamline their operations and enhance their ability to meet and exceed requirements of interested parties. Additionally, participants benefit from real-world insights and case studies, thanks to the GNBS’ collaboration with overseas training providers such as Delphi Consultants Ltd.

Usually, GNBS training courses are short, lasting between one to four days, and despite their high value, these courses remain affordable, ensuring that a wider pool of individuals and businesses of all sizes participate. The Bureau also offers tailored packages, allowing organizations from startups to well-established enterprises to select the training best suited to their needs.

Those who have taken part in these courses have expressed satisfaction with course content, classroom environments, and meals provided. So far for the year, the GNBS has conducted a total of 57 training courses and trained a whopping 700 persons. Currently, there is an ongoing collaboration with Delphi Consultants Ltd. to conduct four intensive courses for business personnel on ‘Understanding the Requirements of the ISO 45001:2018 Standard’, ‘Implementing and Documenting the ISO 45001:2018 Standard’, ‘IRCA Lead Auditor for ISO 45001’ and ‘Implementing and Documenting the ISO 9001:2015 Standard’.

The GNBS will continue to provide standards education to businesses through its schedule of training programmes. This is crucial to ensure conformance, competitiveness, and resilience of our local businesses, and overall economic growth of our country.

For more information, contact the GNBS on Tel: 219-0064-66 or visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org