Tribute to the beloved Mahatma Shridath Ramphal Stella ortu in Occidente

A star dies in the west across the blazing skies
To rise with brighter flame as promised for the wise
A mansion waits in heaven to welcome a great soul
Whose life on earth achieved a glorious golden goal.
Dr Sally Radford
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
