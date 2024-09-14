GFF launches Division 2 of the Elite League to expand competitive opportunities for club players

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has officially introduced Division 2 of the Elite League, aimed at providing additional competitive opportunities for players from the ten participating clubs who were not selected for their respective Elite League rosters.

This new initiative is designed to ensure that all registered players have the chance to develop their skills in a competitive environment and work toward future inclusion in the top-tier teams.

The GFF’s Elite League Division 2, also known as the Reserve League, kicked off on September 1, 2024, and has already completed five matches. The tournament is held on

Sundays at various venues and features a total of eight teams, including two U17 national teams.

GFF President Wayne Forde highlighted the importance of this new division, stating; “Division 2 allows clubs to maximize the development of their players, ensuring that no talent is overlooked simply because they didn’t make the final Elite League roster. It’s about creating more opportunities for growth and competition.”

The participating teams for the inaugural season include Ann’s Grove FC, Santos FC,

Monedderlust FC, Fruta Conquerors FC, Den Amstel FC, Guyana Defence Force FC, Guyana Panther U17, and Guyana Jaguar U17.

Division 2 operates as a single-table competition, where each team plays one round of matches.

At the conclusion of the round-robin stage, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The first-place team will face the second-place team for a spot in the final, while the third and fourth-place teams will compete for a chance to enter the final. This format ensures a competitive and dynamic season.

In terms of results, the first set of matches held on September 1 saw Santos FC and

Monedderlust FC playing to a goalless draw, while Fruta Conquerors FC defeated Den Amstel FC 2-0. The second set of matches, held on September 8, had Guyana Panthers U17 dominating Den Amstel FC with a 4-0 victory. GDF FC delivered a stunning 8-0 win over Monedderlust FC, while Fruta Conquerors FC secured another 2-0 win, this time against Ann’s Grove United FC. With these five matches already completed, the tournament continues to draw interest as teams aim to secure their playoff spots.

Matches are held on Sundays, with kick-off times starting at 10:00 hrs at various locations, including the National Training Centre (NTC). The tournament will run through to November 2024, with the top four teams moving to the playoff rounds. However, the U17 teams will not compete for points or playoff positions.

The GFF’s Division 2 of the Elite League marks a significant step forward in the Federation’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the football pipeline and give more players a chance to excel.