Archery Guyana hosts successful WADA/Anti-doping Seminar

Kaieteur Sports – The Archery Guyana (AG) hosted an essential WADA/Anti-Doping Education Session last Saturday, September 7 at the Boardroom of the Guyana Olympic Association, Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

This event was conducted by the Board of Directors of Archery Guyana in collaboration with our Country Representative for Guyana on the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO), and renowned Doping Control Officer, Dr. Karen Pilgrim.

This informative session aimed to introduce Archery Guyana’s members and affiliates to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and educate them on the core principles of anti-doping.

The initiative was designed to be particularly beneficial for both junior and senior members of Archery Guyana, affiliated clubs as well as the parents of our junior athletes.

Special attention was given to the team expected to represent Guyana at the Caribbean Development Championships next week in Jamaica.

In today’s competitive sporting environment, it is more critical than ever to ensure that our athletes are well-versed in the importance of clean sport and the stringent regulations surrounding anti-doping.

By providing this education, Archery Guyana is taking proactive steps to safeguard the integrity of our sport and to ensure that all our athletes, along with their support networks, understand their roles and responsibilities in adhering to these important standards.

Dr. Karen Pilgrim, with her extensive experience and expertise in the field of anti-doping, led the session, ensuring that participants gained valuable insights into the global efforts to maintain fairness in sport.

The session covered key topics such as the WADA Code, prohibited substances and methods, the testing process, and the rights and responsibilities of athletes.

Archery Guyana is committed to promoting a culture of transparency, fairness, and respect for the rules that govern their sport. President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon opined, “We believe that this initiative will play a vital role in fostering a clean sporting environment and preparing our athletes for the highest levels of competition”.

Together, we can ensure that our athletes compete with honor and integrity on the world stage.