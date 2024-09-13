Guyanese need Electronic Travel Authorisation to travel to the UK from 2025

Kaieteur News – Guyanese will from 2025 need an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) to travel to the United Kingdom (UK), a statement issued by the UK’s Home Office, UK Visas, and Immigration said on September 10.

According to the statement by April 2025, all visitors who do not need a visa will need an ETA to travel to the UK.

“The government is taking major steps towards delivering its ambitious aim to digitise the UK border and immigration system and has today set out new implementation dates for the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme.

Everyone wishing to travel to the UK – except British and Irish citizens – will need permission to travel in advance of coming here. This can be either through an ETA or an eVisa,” the statement said.

Guyanese were granted visa-free travel status to the UK in 2022.

Guyanese along with approximately 80 others can apply for an ETA from November 27, 2024. The identified nationalities can travel to the UK with an ETA from January 8, 2025.

“Today we are confirming that from 27 November 2024, eligible non-Europeans can apply for an ETA and will need an ETA to travel from 8 January 2025. ETAs will then extend to eligible Europeans from 5 March 2025, who will need an ETA to travel from 2 April 2025,” the UK Govt. said.

The ETAs will be digitally linked to a traveller’s passport and “ensure more robust security checks are carried out before people begin their journey to the UK, helping to prevent abuse of our immigration system.”

An ETA costs £10 and permits multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to 6 months at a time over 2 years or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner.

Persons who need to apply for an ETA will be able to do so through a quick and simple process using the UK ETA app. which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra, said:

“Digitisation enables a smooth experience for the millions of people who pass through the border every year, including the visitors we warmly welcome to the UK who are predicted to contribute over £32 billion to our tourism economy this year.

The worldwide expansion of the ETA demonstrates our commitment to enhancing security through new technology and embedding a modern immigration system.”

Further, Malhotra said that people who need a UK visa to live, work or study in the UK are now issued with an eVisa, providing digital proof of immigration status, instead of physical immigration documents which can be lost, stolen, or tampered with.

“eVisas mean people no longer have to wait for or travel to collect a physical document, streamlining their experience,” she said.